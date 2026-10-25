The Siang project now stands at the intersection of two competing ideas of security: the state’s concern about water, energy and China, and local communities’ concern about land, culture and the right to shape their own future. The pre-feasibility exercise may establish whether the dam can be built, but it cannot, by itself, resolve whether it should be. That answer will depend not only on engineering and strategic calculations, but also on transparent assessments, credible consultation and whether the people most likely to bear the cost believe they have been heard.