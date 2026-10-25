Punjab farm fires rise 23 from last year remain nearly 66 below

Punjab Farm Fires Rise 2.3% From Last Year, Remain Nearly 66% Below 2024

O Outlook News Desk Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi Published at: 25 October 2026 12:53 pm

Tarn Taran reported 270 farm fires, up from 175 during the corresponding period in 2025, though below the 331 recorded in 2024. Amritsar’s count stood at 144, compared with 135 last year and 455 in 2024. Gurdaspur recorded 37 incidents against 27 in 2025 and 51 in 2024.

O Outlook News Desk Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi Published at: 25 October 2026 12:53 pm

Representative Image Photo: File photo