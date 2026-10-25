Punjab Farm Fires Rise 2.3% From Last Year, Remain Nearly 66% Below 2024

Punjab recorded 574 farm fires, up 2.3% from the corresponding 2025 period.
The count remained 65.8% below the 1,678 incidents recorded during 2024.
Tarn Taran and Amritsar together accounted for over 72% of reported incidents.
Punjab recorded 574 satellite-detected farm fires between September 15 and October 24, a 2.3% increase over the corresponding period last year but nearly 66% below the 2024 count, official data showed.
The state reported 561 incidents during the same period in 2025 and 1,678 in 2024. This year’s tally was higher by 13 incidents than last year and lower by 1,104 than in 2024.
Tarn Taran and Amritsar accounted for 414 incidents, or more than 72% of the state’s total. A team led by Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) chairperson Rajesh Verma reviewed stubble-management arrangements in both districts.
Tarn Taran Records Highest Count
Tarn Taran reported 270 farm fires, up from 175 during the corresponding period in 2025, though below the 331 recorded in 2024.
Amritsar’s count stood at 144, compared with 135 last year and 455 in 2024. Gurdaspur recorded 37 incidents against 27 in 2025 and 51 in 2024.
Kapurthala reported 27 fires, compared with 19 last year and 72 in 2024, while Jalandhar recorded 12 against seven and 21, respectively.
By October 23, authorities had registered 91 FIRs against farmers and made red entries in farm records in 182 cases. Warnings and show-cause notices had been issued to 305 nodal officers.
CAQM Reviews Machinery And Stubble Use
According to an official statement, the CAQM team assessed in-situ and ex-situ paddy residue management methods and the infrastructure available in Amritsar and Tarn Taran. It also inspected facilities in Amritsar using paddy stubble as fuel.
At a meeting attended by the two deputy commissioners, the commission directed officials to visit villages regularly, inform farmers about available facilities and ensure timely access to machinery.
District administrations were asked to improve coordination among farmers, Custom Hiring Centres, machinery providers and other stakeholders.
AAP Counters BJP’s Allegations
The AAP accused the BJP and Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa of exaggerating stubble burning in Punjab and maligning farmers.
Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the state government had supplied machinery worth more than ₹800 crore and supported farmers through awareness campaigns and scientific residue-management measures.
“Instead of supporting those who feed the nation, the BJP is trying to threaten and malign them,” he said.
Sirsa had earlier accused the AAP government of failing to control farm fires. “This isn’t helplessness… It’s the AAP government’s incompetence. Delhi is still choking today,” he wrote on X on Friday.
Cheema urged BJP leaders to address conditions in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh instead of targeting Punjab.
AAP state media in-charge Baltej Pannu said rainfall had delayed paddy harvesting and questioned claims that Punjab’s farm fires were already sending large amounts of smoke towards Delhi.
“Paddy harvesting has not even gathered momentum, yet BJP leaders have started creating a drama about smoke reaching Delhi from Punjab,” he said.
Pannu also claimed that stubble-burning incidents had declined by up to 80% last year, citing a reduction acknowledged in Parliament. He said farmers needed practical assistance rather than political attacks.