Delhi Winter Pollution Plan: All You Need To Know About Vehicle Bans, WFH And Parking Fees

Rekha Gupta launched Delhi’s winter anti-pollution plan on Tuesday, with curbs in force from November 1 to February 28
Non-BS-VI vehicles registered outside Delhi will be barred from entering the national capital from November 1 to January 31
Parking charges at authorised sites will be doubled, excluding DMRC-managed facilities, to discourage private vehicle use
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday rolled out Delhi’s winter anti-pollution plan, PTI reported. The measures will stay in force from November 1 to February 28.
From November 1 to January 31, Delhi will block vehicles registered outside the city if they fail BS-VI emission norms. The government has also lined up steps to curb private vehicle use and reduce pollution, including higher parking fees at authorised sites, staggered office hours and a 50% work-from-home rule for government and private offices.
Vehicle And Office Curbs
Parking fees at approved lots will rise to twice the current rate from November 1 to February 28, 2027, in a bid to cut private vehicle use. The higher charge will not cover parking sites run by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).
Office timings will shift too. Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) offices will run from 8:30 am to 5 pm, while Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) offices will work from 10 am to 6:30 pm. The new schedule will apply from November 1 to February 28.
Delhi has told government and private offices to keep half their staff at home during the period, while the other half reports to work.
Fuel And Compliance
Delhi has already enforced the ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ rule from October 1. Fuel stations across the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) will refuse petrol or diesel to vehicles that do not carry a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate.
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), which oversees pollution-control steps in Delhi and nearby areas, ordered in May that “no fuel shall be dispensed” to vehicles without a valid PUC certificate, PTI reported. Authorities are using number-plate recognition cameras and other technology to enforce the rule.
The Winter Action Plan also includes curbs on construction and demolition activities, along with AI-based monitoring of construction sites to strengthen compliance with pollution-control norms.
Cleaner Mobility Push
Delhi will also push cleaner travel options. The plan calls for more electric buses, better Metro links, stronger last-mile transport and carpooling to cut reliance on private vehicles and lower vehicular emissions.