'No Valid PUCC, No Fuel': Delhi Announces Winter Pollution Curbs

Rekha Gupta announced that non-Delhi vehicles below BS-VI norms will be barred from entering Delhi from November 1 to January 31
The Delhi government’s Winter Action Plan will remain in force from November 1 to February 28
The plan includes construction and demolition restrictions, along with AI-based monitoring of worksites
Delhi will bar non-Delhi vehicles that do not meet BS-VI emission norms from entering the capital from November 1 to January 31, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Tuesday as part of a wider winter anti-pollution drive. The measures were announced in a post on X on October 20, 2026.
The Delhi government’s Winter Action Plan will run from November 1 to February 28. It will also cover restrictions on construction and demolition work, AI-based monitoring of worksites, 50 per cent work from home and staggered office timings.
Gupta said the government was moving before the worst winter pollution sets in and was applying lessons from last year. She also appealed to residents to back the curbs, which are aimed at cutting emissions and easing traffic congestion.
Vehicle Entry Curbs
From November 1 to January 31, vehicles registered outside Delhi and falling below BS-VI standards will not be allowed to enter the city, Gupta said in her X post.
She also announced a fuel restriction linked to emissions compliance: "No valid PUCC, no fuel."
The rule will apply to non-Delhi vehicles that do not meet BS-6 norms. PUCC refers to the Pollution Under Control Certificate.
Workplace Measures
Gupta said 50 per cent work from home would be enforced in both government and private sectors during the period.
The government will also stagger office timings. The aim is to reduce congestion on Delhi’s roads and bring down pollution from traffic during the winter months.
Dust Control Steps
The government will impose restrictions on construction activity, demolition and the movement of construction material.
Worksites will be watched through AI-enabled cameras, Gupta said. These feeds will connect directly to the government’s control and command centre.
Cleaner Transport Push
The government will push cleaner travel options alongside the curbs. Gupta said Delhi would promote electric buses, Metro services, last-mile connectivity and carpooling.
She said the administration was taking preventive steps ahead of the winter pollution season after learning from the previous year. She also urged people to support the plan and share responsibility for cleaner air.
Gupta wrote on X on October 20, 2026: "Delhi is acting early and firmly against winter pollution. From 1 November to 31 January, non-Delhi vehicles below BS-6 norms will not be allowed to enter Delhi. No valid PUCC, no fuel. The Winter Action Plan will remain in force from 1 November to 28 February, with construction and demolition curbs, AI-based site monitoring, 50% Work From Home and staggered office timings. Cleaner mobility through EV buses, Metro, last-mile connectivity and carpooling will support the effort. For our Right to Breathe, every action matters. Our Delhi, Our Responsibility. "