Rekha Gupta Calls CJP AAP’s ‘B-Team’ Amid Protests Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Rekha Gupta accused CJP of acting as the AAP’s “B-team” amid protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Gupta questioned why CJP was not staging protests over issues in other states, including a drug-linked murder in Punjab.
CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to five-day judicial custody after entering Jantar Mantar, which had been de-notified as a protest site.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday accused the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) of acting as the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) “B-team”, questioning why the group was protesting against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Delhi but not taking up issues in other states.
Hindustan Times reported that Gupta made the remarks at a press conference amid recent protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in the capital. She defended the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, arguing that such revisions had been conducted under governments led by different political parties. She defended the exercise, pointing out that such revisions had been conducted under governments led by different political parties.
“It is surprising that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is being questioned in this manner, even though it is not being conducted for the first time in the country. Such revisions have been carried out on numerous occasions over the years by the Election Commission. This has been the practice regardless of which party was in power, either at the state or the central level. Why were there no voices raised against it earlier? Why are such objections being raised now?” the Delhi chief minister told reporters.
"Where does this CJP go when issues arise in those states? Why does it not go there to stage protests? Now, following the murder linked to drugs yesterday, why doesn't CJP go to Punjab and stage a protest? Why does it function as the Aam Aadmi Party's 'B-team', working only on the political agenda conveyed by the Aam Aadmi Party?" Gupta said.
CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to five-day judicial custody after entering Jantar Mantar, which had been de-notified as a protest site earlier in the week, Hindustan Times reported.
Gupta Accuses Congress Of Working With People Abroad
Gupta also criticised the Congress, accusing it of joining hands with people abroad whom she alleged were jealous of India.
“The people of the country are fully satisfied with the development work being carried out under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The country is progressing and strengthening its position on the global stage. This is what troubles them. By joining hands with people abroad who are jealous of India, they continue to work towards harming the country,” Gupta told reporters.