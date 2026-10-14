Rekha Gupta Calls CJP AAP’s ‘B-Team’ Amid Protests Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

“It is surprising that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is being questioned in this manner, even though it is not being conducted for the first time in the country. Such revisions have been carried out on numerous occasions over the years by the Election Commission. This has been the practice regardless of which party was in power, either at the state or the central level. Why were there no voices raised against it earlier? Why are such objections being raised now?” the Delhi chief minister told reporters.