Keshav Maurya's remarks have revived the question of BJP's CM face for the 2027 UP polls.
In 2017, the BJP picked Yogi Adityanath over Maurya and made him deputy CM.
Past government-organisation friction, including Maurya's "Sangathan Sarkar Se Bada Hai" remark, still shapes the debate.
When Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Uttar Pradesh in October, he urged BJP leaders to bury their internal differences and grievances, telling them to “dump all your resentments, frustrations, grievances into the Gomti” and focus on securing a third consecutive BJP government in 2027.
However, the party’s internal tensions appear far from settled. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s recent remarks on the BJP’s chief ministerial face for the 2027 Assembly elections have once again brought the question of leadership into focus.
“He is our current chief minister...once the lotus blooms, a BJP chief minister will emerge again. As for who exactly that BJP chief minister will be, that is something decided only after the elections,” he said.
Earlier at the same event, Adityanath offered a brief response when asked about the party’s chief ministerial candidate.
“Who is and who will be is known to all,” he said.
Maurya later reiterated his position in Jaunpur, saying the lotus symbol was the BJP’s face during an election. The elected MLAs, he said, would meet after the results, with central observers arriving to help choose the leader through consensus.
“Whether he will continue as Chief Minister or someone else will take the role is not for me to decide; that will be determined by the MLAs who are elected at that time,” Maurya said.
He also denied having differences with Adityanath and said the BJP had no hesitation in not announcing its chief ministerial candidate before the election.
The exchange is the latest chapter in a political equation that dates back to the BJP's sweeping 2017 win in Uttar Pradesh, when the two leaders were rivals for the top post. Nearly a decade on, it raises a familiar question: why has the party stopped short of formally projecting Yogi Adityanath as its chief ministerial face for 2027?
Why Is The BJP Keeping Its CM Face Open?
Maurya cited the BJP’s approach in the 2023 Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, where the party did not declare its chief ministerial candidates before the polls and chose its leaders after securing a majority.
The latest remarks, therefore, show the party’s stated election procedure. However, in Uttar Pradesh, where Adityanath is the incumbent chief minister and the BJP’s most prominent state leader, the question carries a political history.
The exchange has also brought renewed attention to the relationship between Adityanath and Maurya, who has served as deputy chief minister since 2017.
2017: How Yogi Adityanath Was Chosen Over Keshav Maurya
The rivalry’s roots lie in the BJP’s 2017 Assembly victory. BJP secured 312 of the 403 Assembly seats in 2017, while its allies secured another 13. The victory followed the party’s effort to build a broad caste coalition under then BJP president Amit Shah.
There were several contenders for the chief minister’s post, including Maurya, who was then the Uttar Pradesh BJP president, and former Union minister Manoj Sinha.
However, the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) settled on Yogi Adityanath, then a five-time MP from Gorakhpur. He was sworn in as Uttar Pradesh’s 21st chief minister on March 17, 2017.
Maurya, who had led the state organisation during the election campaign, was appointed deputy chief minister along with Dinesh Sharma.
The decision placed Yogi at the head of the government, while Maurya remained an important figure in the party’s organisational and caste arithmetic.
2021: BJP’s Feedback Exercise And Questions Over Yogi’s Leadership
The relationship between the government and the party organisation came under scrutiny before the 2022 Assembly elections.
In June 2021, NDTV reported that senior BJP leaders BL Santosh, the party’s national general secretary (organisation), and former Union minister Radha Mohan Singh had begun a two-day review exercise in Lucknow.
The leaders met Adityanath and several ministers, including state Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh, and were also scheduled to meet the chief minister’s deputies.
The BJP said the exercise was meant to review the party and government’s Covid relief work. However, the meetings came amid criticism of the state government’s handling of the second Covid wave and reports of grievances among BJP legislators and MPs.
The report also noted the party’s setbacks in the Panchayat elections, including in Ayodhya, Mathura and Gorakhpur, which were seen as feedback ahead of the Assembly polls.
Reports at the time quoted BJP sources dismissing speculation that the chief minister and his deputies would be replaced before the election. Even so, the review put the relationship between the state government and the BJP organisation under closer scrutiny.
2022: ‘Sangathan Sarkar Se Bada Hai’
The phrase that came to define the tension between Maurya and Adityanath was repeated by the deputy chief minister in August 2022.
According to The Print, Maurya told a gathering of BJP MPs and MLAs from the Braj and western Uttar Pradesh regions, “Sangathan sarkar se bada hai. Sarkar mein log jo jate hain, sangathan hi unhe bhejta hai.” Which translates to, “The organisation is greater than the government. Those who go into the government are sent by the organisation.”
Maurya also posted the same message on X and reiterated it at another meeting of party legislators. The statement triggered speculation in political circles about whether it was a veiled message to Adityanath. ThePrint reported that some party leaders interpreted it as a call for a greater balance of power in the state, rather than allowing authority to remain concentrated in one person.
The report also recalled that Maurya had been a contender for the chief minister’s post in 2017. Although he lost the 2022 Assembly election from Sirathu, he was retained as deputy chief minister and inducted into the Legislative Council. His retention was seen as significant, with the BJP continuing to rely on him as an important OBC face in Uttar Pradesh.
The episode underlined the continuing question of how the BJP would balance its government leadership with the organisation that had helped bring it to power.
Why Keshav Maurya Remains Important
Maurya’s political significance is linked to his role in the BJP’s organisational expansion in Uttar Pradesh and his position as a prominent OBC leader.
Maurya came to Amit Shah’s attention during the party’s efforts to build a broader caste coalition in the state. He won the Phulpur Lok Sabha seat in 2014 and was later appointed state BJP president.
Under his leadership, working alongside the party’s organisational machinery, the BJP secured its 2017 Assembly victory.
The report also traced the friction between Maurya and Adityanath to questions of administrative control. It cited episodes involving the Public Works Department, the Lucknow Development Authority and the handling of appointments.
In June 2021, Maurya had said that the BJP parliamentary board and national leadership would decide under whose leadership the 2022 Assembly election would be fought. The comment was widely read as a reminder that the party’s central leadership, rather than any individual state leader, would take the final call.
What The Latest Remarks Reveal
Maurya’s November 2026 statements have brought the leadership question back into public debate, but they do not amount to an announcement that Adityanath will be replaced.
The deputy chief minister has maintained that the BJP’s election face is the lotus symbol and that the chief minister is chosen after the results. Adityanath, meanwhile, has responded to questions about the 2027 face by saying that the answer is already known.
The two positions leave the BJP’s formal announcement open while keeping the focus on its incumbent chief minister.
The political equation has unfolded over nearly a decade, Maurya was among the contenders in 2017 but was passed over for the top post; the government–organisation relationship came under scrutiny before the 2022 polls; and the “sangathan sarkar se bada hai” remark brought the tension into public view.
As the 2027 Assembly elections approach, the BJP’s decision on whether to name Adityanath in advance or continue with its practice of choosing a leader after the results- will remain closely watched.