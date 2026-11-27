The Centre is expected to bring fresh delimitation and women’s reservation Bills during Parliament’s special sitting beginning November 30.
The government says using the latest published Census data—2011—could help complete delimitation in time for the 2029 Lok Sabha election.
A uniform 50% increase in seats for every state would preserve their broad share of the House; Census figures would shape constituencies and reserved seats within states.
Parliament’s special sitting, beginning November 30, is expected to bring delimitation and women’s reservation back into focus. The Centre has assured every state a uniform 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats, preserving their broad share of representation. But its plan to redraw constituencies using 2011 Census data, as the 2027 Census moves into population enumeration, has renewed concerns over how seats and reserved constituencies will be distributed within states.
The government’s stated aim is to put the one-third quota for women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies in place before the 2029 general election. It argues that waiting for detailed figures from the new Census and then completing delimitation could push implementation beyond that deadline.
The 2029 Deadline
The Constitution (106th Amendment) Act, passed in 2023, links women’s reservation to a delimitation exercise based on the first Census conducted after the law came into force.
Home Minister Amit Shah told the Lok Sabha on April 17 that delimitation after the new Census could not be completed before 2029 because the Commission would have to hold public hearings in every constituency. The government’s proposed route is to begin the exercise using the latest published Census figures, which remain those from 2011.
Population enumeration is scheduled from December 1 to January 4 in some states and from January 25 to February 28 across most of the country, followed by a revision round. But completion of the count will not immediately provide all the detailed figures needed to redraw constituencies.
What The 2011 Data Would Shape
The Centre has proposed a uniform 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats for every state. Under this formula, the relative share of states in the House would broadly remain unchanged. Census data would instead guide how constituencies are distributed within each state and how seats reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes are identified.
The data would influence where new constituencies are created, how districts and regions are grouped, and which constituencies are reserved. The April Delimitation Bill proposed using the latest Census figures published when the Delimitation Commission is constituted. If detailed results from the 2027 Census are unavailable by then, the provision would point to the 2011 figures.
Why Census Results Take Time To Use
Delimitation requires granular population data for villages, towns and wards, including figures for SC and ST communities. Census results are released in stages. The Indian Express has reported that provisional totals may be available soon after enumeration, while detailed tables could take months to compile. The Commission would then need time to draw boundaries, publish proposals and hear objections.
The April Bill also proposed allowing the Commission to use the latest published Census available when it is constituted. That provision could enable the exercise to begin before detailed data from the new Census is ready.
The Limits Of Using Older Figures
The 2011 Census does not capture population shifts over the past 15 years, including the expansion of metropolitan areas, satellite towns and industrial centres. Constituencies drawn on that basis could reflect population patterns that have since changed.
Electoral rolls cannot substitute for Census figures, but they indicate how voter numbers have shifted. Telangana’s Malkajgiri constituency had 37.8 lakh registered voters in 2024, compared with 22.17 lakh in Hyderabad. Malkajgiri added more than 6.3 lakh electors between the 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections, according to Election Commission data cited by the Indian Express.
The age of the data would also matter for reserved constituencies. The number and location of SC and ST seats would be based on population figures that predate more recent demographic changes.
The Wider Political Dispute
Parliament’s special sitting from November 30 is expected to reopen the debate over delimitation and women’s reservation. Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has said, “Seats of all states will be increased by 50%,” while Home Minister Amit Shah argued that delimitation after the new Census “cannot be completed before 2029” because the Commission must hold public hearings in every constituency.
The Opposition has challenged both the timetable and the proposed basis for redrawing constituencies. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said his party was “not against the delimitation exercise as such” but wanted talks to ensure no state was disadvantaged. Rahul Gandhi has called for delimitation and women’s reservation to be based on the ongoing Census, including its caste enumeration.
The competing positions have kept the use of 2011 Census data at the centre of the debate, even as the 2027 Census moves into population enumeration. The Centre says using the latest published figures could allow delimitation—and the women’s quota—to be completed before the 2029 general election.