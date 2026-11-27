YSRCP backed the Centre’s earlier delimitation Bills but sought legal safeguards for states’ parliamentary representation.
The party has raised concerns over population-based delimitation and the possible impact on southern states’ share of Lok Sabha seats.
The Centre’s proposed 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha strength was projected to protect the southern states’ collective representation.
The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) had backed the Centre's earlier delimitation proposal but insisted that the exercise must include legal safeguards to protect the representation of states, particularly those in southern India. The party has argued that no state should lose its share of seats in Parliament because of differences in population growth.
The issue has gained attention ahead of a special sitting of Parliament, with the Lok Sabha scheduled to reconvene on November 30 and the Rajya Sabha on December 2. The government is reportedly considering fresh legislation linking delimitation with the implementation of women's reservation, although the official legislative agenda has not been announced.
Led by former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the party has argued that states which implemented population control measures should not be disadvantaged when parliamentary constituencies are redrawn.
Why Is YSRCP Supporting Delimitation?
The YSRCP publicly backed the delimitation proposal in April 2026, when the Centre introduced legislation to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha and redraw constituencies.
On April 16, YSRCP state coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the party extended its full support to the proposed exercise. According to Hindustan Times, he described adequate representation in proportion to population growth as a fundamental democratic principle.
However, Reddy also called for public concerns and objections to be considered before constituency boundaries were changed. He said any changes should not inconvenience local populations and called for a scientific and systematic mechanism to address grievances.
The party reiterated its position in July during a parliamentary party meeting chaired by Jagan in Tadepalle, Andhra Pradesh.
Speaking after the meeting on July 16, YSRCP MP P V Midhun Reddy said, "Our leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has clearly stated that we will support the Women's Reservation Bill and the Delimitation Bill. We have already supported it. If these bills are introduced during this session, we will support them."
Midhun Reddy also clarified that the party would examine other proposed legislation based on its impact on Andhra Pradesh.
Why Is YSRCP Concerned About Southern States?
While supporting delimitation, the YSRCP has repeatedly raised concerns about the possible reduction in the relative parliamentary representation of southern states.
Political leaders and parties across southern India have raised concerns that population-based allocation of parliamentary seats could increase the relative representation of states with higher population growth while reducing the share of southern states. These concerns are linked to the region's lower population growth after the implementation of population control measures.
The April 2026 proposal also sought to enable delimitation using the 2011 Census and amend the existing constitutional provisions that defer the readjustment of Lok Sabha seats among states until figures from the first Census taken after 2026 are published.
In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi dated March 21, 2025, Jagan urged the Centre to ensure that no state suffered a reduction in its representation in the Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha following delimitation.
According to The Print, Jagan warned that conducting the exercise solely on the basis of population could lead to a "significant erosion of Southern State's participation in national policy-making and legislative process".
He also referred to Article 81(2)(a) of the Constitution, which provides that, as far as practicable, the ratio between the number of Lok Sabha seats allocated to each state and its population should be the same across states. The existing constitutional framework also freezes the readjustment of state-wise Lok Sabha seat allocation until the first Census conducted after 2026.
Jagan argued that this provision could create a constitutional difficulty if the government wanted to increase seats proportionately based on each state's existing representation. He called for a constitutional amendment to ensure that no state lost its share of seats in the Lok Sabha.
His demand also covered the Rajya Sabha, whose state-wise representation is governed by a separate constitutional framework.
YSRCP Wants Assurances Included In Legislation
The party has maintained that the Centre's assurances on protecting states' representation must be legally binding.
The Centre, however, argued that increasing the total number of Lok Sabha seats by 50 per cent would protect the relative representation of states. Union Home Minister Amit Shah told the Lok Sabha on April 16 that the strength of the House would rise from 543 to 816 seats under the proposed model. The combined representation of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana would increase from 129 to 195 seats, keeping their collective share at around 24 per cent.
According to The New Indian Express, Midhun Reddy recalled that Andhra Pradesh had been promised Special Category Status during its bifurcation, but the commitment was never fulfilled. He argued that the present assurance should be incorporated into the legislation to avoid a similar situation.
The earlier legislative package, introduced on April 16, comprised three Bills: the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, the Delimitation Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill.
The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha on April 17, securing 298 votes in favour and 230 against, short of the required special majority. The Delimitation Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill consequently became infructuous, as both depended on the passage of the constitutional amendment, according to PRS Legislative Research.
With Parliament scheduled to reconvene, the government is reportedly considering a revised legislative proposal, although its final provisions and the official parliamentary agenda remain unannounced. The YSRCP's position on the revised proposal is also yet to be clearly established. Its support for the earlier Bills does not necessarily amount to an endorsement of any new legislation, particularly as the party continues to demand legally binding safeguards for states' representation.