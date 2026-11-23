Tirupati YSRCP MP Maddila Gurumoorthy demanded an independent ECI probe after a Reporters' Collective report flagged a data mismatch in Andhra's May 2024 simultaneous polls.
Officials logged 56,067 post-6 pm queue voters for the Chittoor Lok Sabha seat, versus just 24,596 across its seven Assembly segments—a gap of over 31,471 votes.
Gurumoorthy also sought public disclosure of polling records and changes to the 2023 EC appointment law.
The opposition YSRCP on Monday demanded the EC to answer the alleged numerical aberration in the number of voters who stood in the queue after 6 pm on May 13, 2024 to vote in the Chittoor Lok Sabha election and its seven assembly constituencies, pointing out that the number failed to match.
Tirupati YSRCP MP Maddila Gurumoorthy's demand to the Election Commission comes in the wake of a recent news report claiming that the number of voters standing in the queue to exercise their franchise during the simultaneous polls for the Chittoor Lok Sabha constituency and its seven assembly constituencies in 2024 allegedly did not match and deviated by more than 31,000 or over 100 percent.
The news report claimed that 56,067 voters were still in queue after 6 pm on May 13, 2024 to cast their votes for the Chittoor Lok Sabha seat but only 24,596 for the seven assembly seats which fall under the Lok Sabha constituency, raising several questions.
The report identified the seven assembly constituencies as Kuppam, Nagari, Chandragiri, Nellore, Chittoor, Palamaner and Puthalapattu.
"The Reporters' Collective's Chittoor findings raise questions the Election Commission of India must answer. Its report says officials recorded 56,067 voters waiting after 6 pm (on May 13, 2024) for the Lok Sabha seat, but only 24,596 for the seven Assembly seats covering the same polling stations and queues," said Gurumoorthy in a YSRCP press release.
This gap demands an independent inquiry and public disclosure of the records and action taken, he observed.
Democracy depends on confidence in institutions that protect every citizen's vote, he added.
"Reports of objections within the Commission, concerns about ECINet and electoral rolls, and our experience during Andhra Pradesh's SIR and local body delimitation have deepened public doubts. Our appeals were ignored," Gurumoorthy said.
He underscored that a 2023 law to appoint election commissioners, which was backed by the YSRCP then, must be revisited.
The Union Government should amend it to restore the committee comprising the Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India and the Leader of the Opposition, he demanded.
A neutral appointment process will strengthen the commission's independence and restore public trust, he added.
Meanwhile, senior TDP leader and party national spokesperson Deepak Reddy told PTI that the ruling party cannot respond to the allegations made in the news report and that the poll body should.
In 2024, the Lok Sabha polls and Assembly elections were held simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh. The NDA comprising BJP, TDP and Janasena had registered a landslide victory, winning 164 assembly seats out of 175 and also grabbed 21 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats.