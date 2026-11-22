Corporation Says Lights Were Unauthorised

Assistant Engineer Govardhan Choudhary told Dainik Bhaskar that the illegally installed lights will be removed. Notably, Prajapat said Choudhary told residents the department had not removed the lights at anyone’s request. “They must have been installed illegally by an unidentified person. When our team spotted these illegal road lights yesterday, it dismantled and took them away. People often install them during elections, but this is wrong,” he said.