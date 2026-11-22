Around 50 streetlights were removed from Ward 2 of Peeplu Panchayat Samiti in Tonk district on Friday evening.
Villagers said BJP candidate Priyanka Sharma had arranged for the lights to be installed on October 24 during her campaign.
Sharma lost the election by 751 votes; residents said the Electricity Corporation team arrived about three hours after the result was announced.
A controversy has emerged in Rajasthan following the announcement of the local body election results, after around 50 streetlights were reportedly removed from a village in Tonk district hours after a BJP candidate lost the election.
The incident took place in Ward 2 of Peeplu Panchayat Samiti, where BJP candidate Priyanka Sharma lost by 751 votes. Sharma is the wife of Alok Sharma, a personal assistant to Niwai MLA Ramsahay Verma.
Villagers said Sharma had arranged for the streetlights to be installed during her election campaign. An Electricity Corporation team allegedly arrived around three hours after the results were declared on Friday evening, removed the lights and took them away, Dainik Bhaskar English reported.
Villagers question timing of removal
Ward panch Kajod Prajapat said Sharma had arranged for about 50 streetlights to be installed in the area on October 24 after noticing that several colonies were in darkness during the campaign.
Residents said the lights had brought relief and had been welcomed by villagers. They questioned why the Electricity Department had not intervened when the lights were installed.
Corporation Says Lights Were Unauthorised
Assistant Engineer Govardhan Choudhary told Dainik Bhaskar that the illegally installed lights will be removed. Notably, Prajapat said Choudhary told residents the department had not removed the lights at anyone’s request. “They must have been installed illegally by an unidentified person. When our team spotted these illegal road lights yesterday, it dismantled and took them away. People often install them during elections, but this is wrong,” he said.
Major Gains For Congress In Local Body Results
BJP has suffered a major setback in the local body polls. Of the 7,543 Panchayat Samiti seats contested, the State Election Commission had declared results for 7,52O by Today. The Congress won 3,758 seats, while the BJP secured 2,213.
For Zila Parishad, results had been declared for 1,271 of the 1,275 seats. The Congress won 794 seats, more than twice the BJP’s tally of 357.
Interestingly, such incidents are not entirely new in India. In 2021, a former ward member in Bihar was accused of stopping village water supply after losing a panchayat election. In May 2026, solar streetlight poles were also reportedly removed from a Gujarat village following a candidate's defeat in local polls.
Meanwhile, incidents like these raise questions about the use of public infrastructure for electoral gains and whether basic civic amenities are being treated as political favours rather than public entitlements. Streetlights, roads and other essential services are meant to serve residents regardless of who wins or loses an election.