Congress has set December 15 as the deadline for finalising its seat-sharing agreement with the Samajwadi Party.
The party is seeking more than 100 winnable seats, amid differences with the SP over seat allocation.
Rahul Gandhi is expected to lead a major Saharanpur rally to launch Congress' 2027 UP campaign.
The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in the first quarter of 2027. The Congress is stepping up alliance talks with the Samajwadi Party while intensifying its grassroots mobilisation.
The grand old party is also planning a major rally in Saharanpur to kick-start its campaign, with Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, set to lead it, reported News 18.
This mid-December Saharanpur rollout of “Mission UP” is being cast as a deliberate strategic step. Saharanpur is the Lok Sabha seat of Congress MP and UPCC working president Imran Masood, and Congress took the seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The city sits at the northern edge of Uttar Pradesh and acts as a bridge into Western UP. It also has sizeable Muslim and Dalit communities. Opening from this base is intended to energise ground workers and build minority and Dalit support early, especially as the Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram)-AIMIM alliance emerges as a rival. Both Saharanpur Nagar and Saharanpur Dehat assembly segments are among the 181 seats Congress has sent to the SP.
Seat-Sharing Talks Hit A Pause
On the alliance side, senior Congress leaders handling the state election plan have pegged December 15 as the cut-off for sealing a seat-sharing pact, so campaigning can ramp up without delay. The key dispute is over seat numbers.
Congress sources say the party wants more than 100 'winnable' seats, while voices in the SP have pushed for a far smaller share. To avoid public friction weakening the INDIA bloc, the Congress central leadership has told its state unit not to criticise the SP.
Formal talks have meanwhile slowed, with planned meetings put off. After an informal meeting on the margins of Sonia Gandhi’s book launch, Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra discussed the issue. Akhilesh suggested a formal coordination committee before direct seat-allocation negotiations resume. Rahul Gandhi agreed.
Congress has already set up a five-member panel led by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to handle the negotiations. The panel also includes K.C. Venugopal, Rajendra Pal Gautam, Aradhana Mishra and Imran Masood.