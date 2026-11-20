The city sits at the northern edge of Uttar Pradesh and acts as a bridge into Western UP. It also has sizeable Muslim and Dalit communities. Opening from this base is intended to energise ground workers and build minority and Dalit support early, especially as the Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram)-AIMIM alliance emerges as a rival. Both Saharanpur Nagar and Saharanpur Dehat assembly segments are among the 181 seats Congress has sent to the SP.