AAP will contest all 70 constituencies in the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Uma Sisodia announced.
Arvind Kejriwal has asked the state unit to intensify preparations and assured visits by senior party leaders.
The party, which failed to win a seat in the previous elections, hopes to open its account in Uttarakhand.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest all 70 seats in the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly elections, its state unit president Uma Sisodia said on Thursday, after receiving approval from party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal to begin preparations for the polls.
The decision followed a meeting between Kejriwal and leaders of the party's Uttarakhand unit in Delhi. The meeting came after an internal discussion involving key state leaders at the party headquarters.
Speaking to ANI after the meeting, Sisodia said the party had been asked to step up its preparations and field candidates across all constituencies in the state.
She said Kejriwal had also assured the state leadership that he would visit Dehradun and constituencies where the party was in a strong position. Other senior leaders, including Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia, were also expected to visit Uttarakhand.
According to Sisodia, the state unit presented its roadmap for the elections and briefed Kejriwal on the steps taken to strengthen the party's organisational structure. Members of the state committee attended the meeting.
She said party leaders and workers would now intensify their efforts following the discussions with the national leadership.
AAP Eyes Entry Into Uttarakhand Assembly
While the party has announced plans to contest all 70 constituencies, Sisodia acknowledged that it was entering the electoral contest against two established political parties, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.
She said the AAP was not claiming that it would win all 70 seats but was working towards securing public support and establishing its presence in the state Assembly.
"The Aam Aadmi Party is going to open its account in Uttarakhand in this election," Sisodia said, referring to the party's prospects in the upcoming polls.
Sisodia Responds To Kharge's Remarks
Sisodia also responded to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's allegation that the AAP contests elections to benefit the BJP.
Dismissing the charge, she said the Congress should examine its own position rather than question other parties for participating in elections.
Sisodia described Kharge's remarks as a reflection of the Congress's weakness and said the party should have confidence in its candidates, workers and organisational efforts.
She maintained that the AAP had never questioned the reasons behind other parties contesting elections and said such criticism indicated a lack of confidence within the Congress.
The party's announcement to contest all 70 seats comes as it prepares to challenge the BJP and Congress in Uttarakhand, with its state leadership seeking to expand its organisational presence and establish an electoral foothold.