Arvind Kejriwal, Daughter Allegedly Receive Death Threats From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal and his daughter Harshita allegedly received death threats from a caller.
The caller, claiming links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, allegedly demanded ₹7 crore.
AAP MLA Jarnail Singh filed a complaint, following which an FIR was registered in Mohali.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and his daughter Harshita Kejriwal allegedly received death threats from a person claiming to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
Jarnail Singh, AAP MLA from Delhi's Tilak Nagar constituency, lodged a complaint with the Punjab Police, following which an FIR was registered at the Cyber Crime police station in SAS Nagar (Mohali).
According to the complaint, Singh received a phone call on November 6 and subsequently received a threatening message on his personal WhatsApp number.
The caller allegedly claimed to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and asked Singh to convey to Kejriwal that ₹7 crore must be paid to spare the lives of the AAP leader and his daughter. The caller allegedly threatened to kill both if the demand was not met.