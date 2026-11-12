Arvind Kejriwal, Daughter Allegedly Receive Death Threats From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

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Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
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The caller allegedly demanded ₹7 crore to spare the lives of the AAP national convenor and his daughter, according to a complaint filed by MLA Jarnail Singh

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Arvind Kejriwal speaks to media
AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal File Photo| Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal and his daughter Harshita allegedly received death threats from a caller.

  • The caller, claiming links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, allegedly demanded ₹7 crore.

  • AAP MLA Jarnail Singh filed a complaint, following which an FIR was registered in Mohali.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and his daughter Harshita Kejriwal allegedly received death threats from a person claiming to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Jarnail Singh, AAP MLA from Delhi's Tilak Nagar constituency, lodged a complaint with the Punjab Police, following which an FIR was registered at the Cyber Crime police station in SAS Nagar (Mohali).

According to the complaint, Singh received a phone call on November 6 and subsequently received a threatening message on his personal WhatsApp number.

The caller allegedly claimed to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and asked Singh to convey to Kejriwal that ₹7 crore must be paid to spare the lives of the AAP leader and his daughter. The caller allegedly threatened to kill both if the demand was not met.

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