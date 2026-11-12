Pat Cummins’ Heated Argument In Public: Wife Becky Spotted Yelling At Australia Captain In Viral Video

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Updated on:
Published at:

Australian cricket captain and his wife, Becky Boston were spotted having an animated conversation in the middle of a road. The video soon went viral on social media

image Prefer on Google
Pat Cummins and his wife Becky Boston
Pat Cummins and his wife Becky Boston | Photo: Instagram/PatCummins
Summary of this article

  • Australia captain Pat Cummins was spotted having an animated conversation with her wife

  • The pair got married in 2022, after dating each other for eight years

  • This marks Cummins first appearance since Khawaja's fresh revelations about 'sandpapergate' incident

Australian captain Pat Cummins has come into the spotlight for an unusual reason after being spotted having an animated—and what appeared to be heated—conversation with his wife, Becky Boston.

The footage was made public by the Australian news outlet, The Australian.

In the video, Cummins can be seen speaking with his wife, who appears visibly upset. The exchange seems to be taking place right in the middle of the street. The fast bowler is dressed casually in a white T-shirt.

Notably, this marks the Australian skipper's first public appearance since Usman Khawaja's fresh revelations regarding the 'Sandpapergate' scandal.

India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, U-19 Asia Cup 2026

Mumbai Indians Winner Of Trade Deal? Former Cricketer Decodes Blockbuster IPL Move Of Hardik Pandya And Arshdeep Singh

By Outlook Sports Desk

Pat Cummins and Becky Boston married in August 2022, but their relationship dates back over a decade. The couple first met at a Sydney bar in 2013, when Cummins was just 20 and Boston was 22. Interestingly, the fast bowler didn't reveal he was a cricketer during their first meeting.

Boston only found out about his profession later when she saw his face on a KFC advertisement. They officially started dating in 2014, got engaged in February 2020, and tied the knot two years later.

Related Content
Usman Khawaja and David Warner walk back to pavilion at end of play on Day 2 of PAK Vs AUS 1st Test. - | Photo: File
Australia's Usman Khawaja sign autograph to fans after they won the third Ashes cricket test match against England in Adelaide, Australia. - | Photo: AP/James Elsby
Australia's captain Pat Cummins, right, tosses a ball to Mitchell Starc, on day four of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Cape Town, South Africa, Friday, Oct. 30, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Halden Krog
Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran will tie the knot in November. - X

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories