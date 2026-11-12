Pat Cummins’ Heated Argument In Public: Wife Becky Spotted Yelling At Australia Captain In Viral Video

Australia captain Pat Cummins was spotted having an animated conversation with her wife
The pair got married in 2022, after dating each other for eight years
This marks Cummins first appearance since Khawaja's fresh revelations about 'sandpapergate' incident
Australian captain Pat Cummins has come into the spotlight for an unusual reason after being spotted having an animated—and what appeared to be heated—conversation with his wife, Becky Boston.
The footage was made public by the Australian news outlet, The Australian.
In the video, Cummins can be seen speaking with his wife, who appears visibly upset. The exchange seems to be taking place right in the middle of the street. The fast bowler is dressed casually in a white T-shirt.
Notably, this marks the Australian skipper's first public appearance since Usman Khawaja's fresh revelations regarding the 'Sandpapergate' scandal.
Pat Cummins and Becky Boston married in August 2022, but their relationship dates back over a decade. The couple first met at a Sydney bar in 2013, when Cummins was just 20 and Boston was 22. Interestingly, the fast bowler didn't reveal he was a cricketer during their first meeting.
Boston only found out about his profession later when she saw his face on a KFC advertisement. They officially started dating in 2014, got engaged in February 2020, and tied the knot two years later.