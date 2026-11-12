Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Lead India's Training Session Ahead Of 4th ODI Vs New Zealand
India are gearing up for the fourth ODI against New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, with Shreyas Iyer set to take charge of the side for the final two matches. The visitors head into Friday's contest with a 2-0 series lead after the third ODI in Hamilton was washed out without a ball being bowled. With Shubman Gill and KL Rahul moving away to prepare for the upcoming Test series, India have a reshuffled squad, bringing fresh opportunities for players like Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan and Kumar Kushagra. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will remain central to India's batting plans, while the bowlers will look to build on their performances in the opening matches. The team used its training session to sharpen its preparations, with the focus firmly on sealing the series and avoiding a decider.
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