Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Lead India's Training Session Ahead Of 4th ODI Vs New Zealand

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Published at:

India are gearing up for the fourth ODI against New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, with Shreyas Iyer set to take charge of the side for the final two matches. The visitors head into Friday's contest with a 2-0 series lead after the third ODI in Hamilton was washed out without a ball being bowled. With Shubman Gill and KL Rahul moving away to prepare for the upcoming Test series, India have a reshuffled squad, bringing fresh opportunities for players like Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan and Kumar Kushagra. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will remain central to India's batting plans, while the bowlers will look to build on their performances in the opening matches. The team used its training session to sharpen its preparations, with the focus firmly on sealing the series and avoiding a decider.

image Prefer on Google
India vs New Zealand training in Mount Maunganui ahead of 4th ODI.
Composite image Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli doing batting practice in Mount Maunganui ahead of the fourth ODI against New Zealand X/BCCI
1/11
India vs New Zealand training in Mount Maunganui ahead of 4th ODI.
Shreyas Iyer walks across the training ground with his bat and protective gear along with head coach Gautam Gambhir as India fine-tune their preparations ahead of the fourth ODI against New Zealand. X/BCCI
2/11
India vs New Zealand training in Mount Maunganui ahead of 4th ODI.
Rohit Sharma takes guard during a net session, focusing on his batting ahead of India's crucial fourth ODI against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui. X/BCCI
3/11
India vs New Zealand training in Mount Maunganui ahead of 4th ODI.
Gautam Gambhir shares instructions with Tilak Varma during the training session, as the team works on its preparations for the upcoming ODI. X/BCCI
4/11
India vs New Zealand training in Mount Maunganui ahead of 4th ODI.
Virat Kohli shares a light moment with Axar Patel during practice, keeping the atmosphere relaxed ahead of the fourth ODI. X/BCCI
5/11
India vs New Zealand training in Mount Maunganui ahead of 4th ODI.
Ishan Kishan takes guard in the nets, working on his technique and timing as the visitors prepare for their next challenge against New Zealand. X/BCCI
6/11
India vs New Zealand training in Mount Maunganui ahead of 4th ODI.
Naman Dhir focuses on his stance during a net session, looking to sharpen his timing and execution before the fourth ODI against New Zealand. X/BCCI
7/11
India vs New Zealand training in Mount Maunganui ahead of 4th ODI.
Auqib Nabi loosens up with a throwing drill during India's training session, as the fast bowler prepares for the fourth ODI against New Zealand. X/BCCI
8/11
India vs New Zealand training in Mount Maunganui ahead of 4th ODI.
Virat Kohli, Gurnoor Brar and Naman Dhir walk together during practice, sharing a conversation as the squad prepares for the fourth ODI. X/BCCI
9/11
India vs New Zealand training in Mount Maunganui ahead of 4th ODI.
Ruturaj Gaikwad checks his bat during the practice session, making final preparations ahead of the team's fourth ODI against New Zealand. X/BCCI
10/11
India vs New Zealand training in Mount Maunganui ahead of 4th ODI.
Arshdeep Singh flexes his muscles for the camera during training, enjoying a light-hearted moment as the team gears up for the fourth ODI. X/BCCI
11/11
India vs New Zealand training in Mount Maunganui ahead of 4th ODI.
Mohammed Siraj takes part in a football warm-up during practice, with the squad mixing fitness work and lighter activities ahead of the New Zealand clash. X/BCCI

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

Watch

Photos

CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories