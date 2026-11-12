IND U19 Vs AFG U19 Live Score, U-19 Men's Asia Cup: India will lock horns with Afghanistan in the second semi-final of the ACC Men's U-19 Asia Cup 2026, with a place in the tournament final up for grabs. Led by Lakshya Raichandani, the Indian youngsters will look to overcome a formidable Afghanistan side that topped Group B with an unbeaten record. India, meanwhile, finished second in Group A after registering victories against Nepal and the UAE, with their only defeat coming against arch-rivals Pakistan. Aaryavir Sehwag will be one of India's biggest hopes after enjoying a sensational tournament, scoring 252 runs in three innings, including a magnificent 160 against the UAE. However, Afghanistan's bowling attack, spearheaded by Noor Ali Niazi, who has claimed 13 wickets, will pose a significant challenge. The winner will advance to the final on November 14 and move one step closer to lifting the title. The contest will take place at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman, with the first ball scheduled for 10:30 AM IST on November 12.

LIVE UPDATES

12 Nov 2026, 08:57:36 am IST India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 LIVE Score: Live Streaming! The India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India. Live streaming of the ACC Men's Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.