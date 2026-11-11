Terrorists Open Fire At CRPF Team In Jammu And Kashmir's Kulgam, 3 Personnel Reportedly Injured

Three CRPF personnel were injured in an attack by unknown assilants in Kulgam.
The attackers reportedly came on motorcycle
The injured personnel have been shifted to a hospital in Anantnag district.
Three personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were injured after terrorists opened fire on a patrol party in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday, PTI reported.
According to other reports, the CRPF team attacked were deployed at a naka. Search and cordon operations are underway in the area. The injured personnel have been shifted to a hospital in Anantnag district.
The gunmen reportedly arrived on motorcycle and opened fire upon the jawans.
This is the second such incident in the state where the security forces have been fired upon by unknown assaliants following the killing of a police personnel in Anantnag town. The policeman on duty, Aashiq Hussain Qureshi, was posted on Amarnath Yatra duty when he was attacked.
Other Incidents
Another incident involving CRPF jawan was reported on July 31 when terrorists opened fired upon labourers working at a brick kiln in Kulgam. A non-local labourer from Chattisgarh was killed while another was seriously injured.
While last month four CRPF personnel, including two ASI's, were injured in an accidental blast in Chattisgarh while disposing of unserviceable and leftover explosives.