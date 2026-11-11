The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has crossed 11,000 confirmed cases, with the death toll nearing 5,400, as health authorities struggle to contain what has become the country's deadliest outbreak. Government data released on Wednesday, November 11, showed that 11,042 people had been infected and 5,387 had died from the Bundibugyo strain of the virus, which has spread across eight of the country's 26 provinces. With no approved vaccine or specific treatment currently available for the strain, the outbreak has exposed serious gaps in the country's public health response, compounded by armed conflict, limited access to healthcare and mistrust among local communities.