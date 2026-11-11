India Steps Up Efforts To Secure UK Consular Support For Merchant Navy Captain Ajay Pant

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India is in contact with Ajay Pant’s lawyers, family and British authorities
Ajay Pant, an Indian Merchant Navy captain, has been in judicial custody in the UK since June
British authorities detained Pant after seizing MV Smyrtos in the English Channel over alleged Russian sanctions breaches
India is still speaking with the lawyers and family of Merchant Navy Captain Ajay Pant, who British authorities took into custody over allegations tied to carrying sanctioned Russian oil. At a routine briefing on Tuesday, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the High Commission in London and the ministry in New Delhi were in touch with British authorities, Pant’s lawyers and his family to safeguard his well-being and secure legal help, ANI reported.
Pant has been in judicial custody in the UK since June. His case has drawn fresh attention because it sits at the intersection of British sanctions enforcement and the fate of an Indian shipmaster facing trial abroad.
The case also puts focus on Pant’s background in the Merchant Navy and the steps India says it has taken since his arrest. British authorities detained him after intercepting the tanker he was commanding in the English Channel.
Who Is Ajay Pant
UK authorities have identified Pant as a 38-year-old Indian national. They named him as the captain of MV Smyrtos, which the British government described as part of Russia’s shadow fleet.
On June 25, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister’s Office said Pant lives in the state and is held at HMP Winchester. An Al Jazeera report said he has sailed for 18 years and usually spent six to seven months a year at sea. He is married, has two children aged eight and one, and was the main earner for his family.
Detention And Charges
Pant was detained on June 14, 2026, after British authorities seized MV Smyrtos, a tanker identified as part of Russia’s shadow fleet.
He was charged over an alleged breach of Russian sanctions after the vessel was intercepted in the English Channel. The case dates back to that interception, which triggered the UK investigation into the alleged transport of Russian oil.
According to reports, the Crown Prosecution Service said Pant moved, or helped move, Russian oil and petroleum products by sea to another country. It said the alleged conduct breached the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019.
Consular Support Efforts
India says it has stayed engaged throughout. On Tuesday, Jaiswal detailed the consular assistance being extended to Pant and his family at the regular media briefing.
"We have been in touch with the lawyers of Captain Pant as well as his family. The High Commission has paid several visits to Captain Pant to check on his well-being. We have also facilitated the visit of his family members, his wife in particular. The last such visit by his wife took place on 9th of November. We have been in touch with the UK High Commission here as well as the UK Foreign Office in this particular matter. We are trying to do our best for his safety and well-being...", Jaiswal said.
Officials are still tracking Pant’s welfare and working with British authorities so he can get legal help before trial. Since his arrest, the Indian High Commission in London and the MEA have stayed in touch with Pant, his lawyers and his family while also speaking with British authorities.
Jaiswal had made a similar point earlier in August. At the time, he said the matter was legal in nature but that the Indian High Commission in London was providing consular assistance to Pant and that the MEA had also taken up the matter with British authorities.
"I would say that this is a legal matter, but we are closely following this particular issue. We continue to be in touch with the lawyers of Captain Ajay Pant, as well as his family. Our High Commission paid a consular visit to him on 24th June to enquire about his well-being. We are also in touch with the UK High Commission here on this particular matter, as well as with the UK Foreign Office so as to ensure the well-being of Captain Pant. I shall keep you updated on this particular issue", he said.