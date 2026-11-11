India Steps Up Efforts To Secure UK Consular Support For Merchant Navy Captain Ajay Pant

"We have been in touch with the lawyers of Captain Pant as well as his family. The High Commission has paid several visits to Captain Pant to check on his well-being. We have also facilitated the visit of his family members, his wife in particular. The last such visit by his wife took place on 9th of November. We have been in touch with the UK High Commission here as well as the UK Foreign Office in this particular matter. We are trying to do our best for his safety and well-being...", Jaiswal said.