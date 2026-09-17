Kremlin Warns US Sanctions On Russian Oil Buyers Will Hinder Ukraine Peace Talks

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that fresh US sanctions on Russian crude buyers will make reaching a Ukraine peace deal harder.
The US House passed the economic sanctions bill by 262-159 votes and sent it to President Donald Trump for signature.
The legislation imposes 100 per cent tariffs on countries purchasing oil from Russia and targets Moscow's shadow fleet of tankers.
Fresh US sanctions targeting buyers of Russian crude will make any Ukraine peace deal harder, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday after the US House passed a new bill and sent it to President Donald Trump for signature. The measure warns of 100 per cent tariffs on countries that buy oil from Russia.
Peskov made the remarks during a press briefing as Ukraine and Russia prepared for a fresh round of talks mediated by Washington. New trilateral talks between Kyiv, Washington and Moscow are expected in October.
Sanctions Bill Details
The bill passed the House by 262-159 on Wednesday. It is aimed at increasing economic pressure on Russia over its war in Ukraine and has now gone to Trump for signature.
The package warns of 100 per cent tariffs on nations purchasing Russian oil. It also targets Russia's "shadow fleet" of tankers that evade existing sanctions.
The measure was initially backed by late senator and Trump aide Lindsey Graham. Graham had proposed a 500 per cent tariff on countries buying Russian oil and "fueling the war in Ukraine".
"Today is a big day. Congress has just sent an unmistakable message to Putin," US Senator Jeanne Shaheen said. Shaheen played a major role in backing the Russia sanctions bill.
Talks And Pressure
US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner visited Kyiv and Moscow in September in an effort to revive peace talks ahead of the expected October meeting.
The war has now entered its fifth year. The conflict has been described as the bloodiest war in Europe since the Second World War.
The countries most exposed to the bill are India, China, Slovakia, Hungary and Azerbaijan because of their trade with Moscow. After the bill cleared the House, India reiterated that it would guide its oil and crude purchases in line with the national interest of its population amid a volatile energy market.