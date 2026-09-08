Russia Welcomes India’s Peace Efforts On Ukraine Ahead of BRICS Summit

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed Russia welcomes Indian diplomatic initiatives to resolve the Ukraine conflict ahead of President Vladimir Putin’s visit for the BRICS summit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin will hold bilateral talks focusing on trade, investment, energy, technology, and frontline updates from Ukraine.
Moscow aligned its peace objectives with New Delhi following Modi’s appeal at the SCO summit in Bishkek and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s Kyiv visit.
Russia stated it would welcome any effort by India to help end the Ukraine conflict, days before President Vladimir Putin travels to India for the BRICS summit. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov made the remarks that Moscow’s approach is close to New Delhi’s call for a settlement through dialogue and diplomacy.
The comments come amid fresh international moves to explore a way out of the conflict, including by the Trump administration in recent days. “We welcome the willingness of the Indian side to contribute. We also welcome the efforts of American President (Donald) Trump,” Peskov said during an online media interaction with Indian journalists.
Putin is due in India this week for the BRICS summit. Peskov said Friday’s bilateral talks with Modi will focus on deepening cooperation in trade, investment, energy and technology.
Modi-Putin Diplomacy
Modi has already raised the issue directly. Prime Minister Narendra Modi pushed for swift peace in Bishkek last week. Speaking with President Vladimir Putin alongside the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, he demanded a rapid halt to hostilities and asked Moscow to transition from "endless war towards end of war".
Days later, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar travelled to Kyiv and said India was ready to contribute whatever it could to bring peace to Ukraine. Peskov linked that position to Moscow’s own line. “We know the position of India on the Ukrainian conflict, and to a great extent, it corresponds with our own position because we do want the solution to the Ukraine conflict by peaceful means, and Russia is open for this process,” Peskov said.
BRICS Bilateral Agenda
Both leaders will meet on Friday. President Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi plan bilateral discussions on the sidelines of the BRICS gathering, aimed at expanding partnership across trade, investment, energy and technology, Peskov said.
Citing the personal chemistry between PM Modi and President Putin, Peskov said they are “very pragmatic” and sincere enough to discuss the most sensitive issues in a “very open and constructive way”.
Business ties will be part of that push. Peskov said Indian companies are interested in expanding their presence in the Russian market and investing in the Russian economy, and “we appreciate that”, he said. Russian companies are also determined to expand their presence in the Indian market.
“It will also be another opportunity for President Putin to inform his Indian friend on the current situation on the frontline in the war with Ukraine,” he said on the Russian president’s upcoming bilateral talks with PM Modi.
Sanctions, Defence, Nuclear
Peskov also touched on sanctions and military ties.
Peskov termed draft US tariff legislation "illegal". The proposed American law targets nations buying Russian crude, including India, with penalties reaching 100 per cent. Moscow is also prepared to open talks on building fresh nuclear power stations and offers to supply Su-57 combat aircraft, Peskov added.
India is in the process of procuring a batch of fifth-generation fighter jets. Dassault Aviation's Rafale, Lockheed Martin's F-21, Boeing's F/A-18 and the Eurofighter Typhoon are among the main contenders.
Peskov also said Russia is in the process of identifying the Indians working in the Russian Army so that they can be sent back home as requested by New Delhi.
“Work is being done to make a list of those Indian citizens who are now on the battlefield. They will be back home,” he said.
New Delhi has been repeatedly asking Russia to release all Indians serving as support staff, such as cooks and helpers, with Russian military units.
Following Modi's talks with Putin in Bishkek last week, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had said that about 51 Indians working with the Russian military have died so far.
“At last count, we had information about 227 Indian nationals who had been recruited into the Russian army. And out of that number, we have information that 139 of our nationals have been discharged from the army,” he had said.
“Unfortunately, we have also information about 51 people who have perished so far,” he said. “This remains an issue on which we are in constant discussions with the Russian side.”