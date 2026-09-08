Russia-North Korea Open First Road Bridge: What It Means For Trade And Ukraine War

Russia and North Korea have opened their first road bridge across the Tumen River, creating a new route for cargo and passenger traffic between the two countries.
The bridge comes as Moscow and Pyongyang have expanded trade and military cooperation, including North Korean support for Russia's war in Ukraine.
Ukrainian open-source researchers have warned that the new route could also facilitate military logistics, although the available reporting does not establish that it is already being used for such purposes.
The first road bridge connecting Russia and North Korea has opened, creating a new land route for moving cargo and passengers between the two countries across the Tumen River. North Korean state media said the bridge would support personnel exchanges, tourism and trade, while Russian officials described it as a symbol of strengthening ties.
The opening comes as Moscow and Pyongyang have deepened their military and economic cooperation since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Russia’s New North Korea Link
The new bridge ends a long-standing reliance on a makeshift road crossing over the countries' rail bridge, giving Moscow and Pyongyang a more practical land route for movement and trade. It is the first road bridge linking the two countries and crosses the Tumen River.
It provides a direct road route for cargo and passengers. North Korea says it will be used for trade, tourism and personnel exchanges. The bridge can handle up to 300 vehicles and 2,323 people daily, according to TASS.
Until now, the only road crossing involved a makeshift arrangement using wooden planks over the existing rail bridge. Construction started in 2025, following the agreement reached during Russian President Vladimir Putin's 2024 visit to North Korea.
A Bridge For Military Logistics
Ukrainian open-source intelligence group Truth Hounds has warned that the bridge could serve as a covert military logistics corridor supporting Russia's war in Ukraine.
North Korea has already supplied Russia with weapons and ammunition, according to South Korean intelligence estimates. Around 11,000 North Korean troops are estimated to have been involved in fighting for Russia.
Thousands of North Korean labourers are working in Russia despite UN restrictions. The 2024 strategic partnership treaty deepened military cooperation. The new bridge could theoretically facilitate movement of personnel, goods and resources between the two countries.
The BBC says around 10,000 North Koreans are estimated to be working in Russian construction and logging, despite a UN ban on employing North Korean labour. Some reportedly enter under student visas.
Victor Cha from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) think tank, told BBC Verify earlier this year, "The speed of construction is a reflection of the volume of trade activity between the two sides.”
"This is spurred largely by North Korea's provision of troops, weapons, munitions, and labourers for Putin's war in Ukraine," he told BBC.
"It is fair to say that this connection, prior to the war in Ukraine, was one of the sleepiest links between North Korea and its two neighbours," he added.