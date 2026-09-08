Eiffel Tower Shut Over ‘Sidelining’ of Women Staff During Hindu Group Visit; Paris Orders Probe

The Eiffel Tower was closed after staff protested allegations that female employees were sidelined during a private visit by a BAPS delegation.
BAPS said the visit was arranged with the Eiffel Tower team to minimise disruption and denied that anyone was prevented from accessing the monument.
Paris authorities have ordered an investigation, while French politicians have criticised the alleged treatment of female employees.
The Eiffel Tower was closed to visitors on Monday after staff protested allegations that female employees were sidelined during a private visit by a delegation from the Hindu organisation BAPS. Paris authorities have ordered an investigation into the incident, while BAPS said the visit was organised with the Eiffel Tower team to minimise disruption and denied that anyone had been prevented from accessing the monument.
Staff union representative Diane Davoine told AP that women were moved aside when the delegation arrived. The dispute quickly grew into a workplace equality issue, with staff meeting on Monday to press management for talks and safeguards.
The row drew a response from the monument’s operator, a public apology and political criticism in France. BAPS, which consecrated its first major temple in France on Sunday in the suburbs of Paris, later apologised.
What Happened During The BAPS Visit To The Eiffel Tower?
The visit involved around 100 members of BAPS and took place on Saturday. Union representatives said female employees were asked to leave their workstations as the delegation passed, with some reportedly being replaced by male staff. The Eiffel Tower's operator, SETE, acknowledged that the delegation had requested arrangements limiting interactions with women, but said such conditions should not have been accepted.
Paris Mayor Emmanuel Grégoire said that the people’s discontent is legitimate.
"Equality between women and men will never stop at the foot of our historical monuments, nor anywhere in this city. It must be applied everywhere, for everyone," he said in a post on X.
“It is not acceptable that such conditions can be tolerated. These are neither my values, nor those that the Eiffel Tower should uphold, where everyone—regardless of gender—should be able to move about and act freely, without distinction between women and men,” he added.
Former centre-right French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal noted that no one “can come dictate to women their place.”
What Did BAPS Say About The Allegations?
BAPS said in a statement, “To the best of our knowledge, at no point was anyone prevented access to the Eiffel Tower. Nevertheless, we sincerely apologise for any pain or inconvenience caused.”
Diane Davoine, a union representative, told French television that the female employees had been asked to leave their workstations as the delegation passed during its Saturday visit, as per EuroNews.
In a statement, Eiffel Tower employees criticised what they described as workplace instructions that resulted in female staff being sidelined, replaced and kept out of sight because they were women.
The Eiffel Tower remained closed on Monday, with its official website citing “exceptional circumstances” for the closure. Visitors who had booked tickets were advised to check their emails for updates, while the landmark's management apologised for the inconvenience caused.