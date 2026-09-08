Not JioHotstar Or SonyLiv! India Vs Japan Historic T20I To Be Streamed Live On This Platform

JCA sees the match as a marker for the sport in the country. “Bringing the Indian cricket team to Japanese soil for this historic T20I is a defining milestone for the growth of cricket in Japan. Partnering with ITW Universe ensures that this fixture will be produced and marketed to the highest global standards, giving fans in Japan, India, and around the world a top-tier viewing experience while inspiring a whole new generation of cricket enthusiasts in our country,” Naoki Alex Miyaji, CEO, Japan Cricket Association (JCA), said.