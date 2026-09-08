Not JioHotstar Or SonyLiv! India Vs Japan Historic T20I To Be Streamed Live On This Platform

The official India streaming rights for the one-off Japan-India T20I match on September 22 has been secured
A decision on the Indian television broadcast rights is expected within 24 hours, with major networks Sony, Star, and Zee in active discussions
Global streaming giants including YouTube, Netflix, and JioHotstar are among potential contenders for the international digital rights
Following a frantic broadcaster hunt amidst scheduling overlaps with the Asian Games, uncertainty over how fans could tune into India's maiden T20I against Japan has finally cleared.
Meanwhile, Broadcast negotiations are moving quickly. Broadcasters Sony, Star and Zee are in discussions for linear television rights, with a final deal likely within 24 hours. Several multinational media corporations also continue to pursue worldwide digital broadcast rights for the encounter.
FanCode Reportedly Comes To The Rescue
It has been reported by Cricbuzz that FanCode will broadcast the upcoming India-Japan T20 match.
The digital platform, which partners with Japan Cricket Association (JCA) on grassroots programmes, acquired the domestic streaming package for the September 22 game. Tochigi Prefecture's Sano International Stadium will stage the fixture, starting at 9.30am IST.
Global Rights Race
The international rights contest is still open. YouTube and Netflix may also join the hunt for the global rights to the game, while JioHotstar, which recently expanded its service globally, may also be among the potential bidders.
The one-off match will be played concurrently with the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. That wider backdrop is helping drive interest from digital platforms and broadcasters.
Diplomatic Cricket Push
Government backing is driving much of the attention. Much of the interest from major players is tied to support from the governments of India and Japan for the game.
The fixture will also mark the start of celebrations for the 75th anniversary of India-Japan diplomatic relations. That gives the match political and commercial weight beyond its sporting value.
ITW Universe manages the overall mandate. The company secured worldwide rights covering sports production, broadcast syndication and commercial advertising for the standalone T20I clash. It also controls the transmission feed and ad inventory for the game.
The organisers stated in a media statement: “Held alongside the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, the match presents an unprecedented opportunity to take Indian cricket into a new market and build long-term visibility in Japan.”
JCA And ITW Statements
JCA sees the match as a marker for the sport in the country. “Bringing the Indian cricket team to Japanese soil for this historic T20I is a defining milestone for the growth of cricket in Japan. Partnering with ITW Universe ensures that this fixture will be produced and marketed to the highest global standards, giving fans in Japan, India, and around the world a top-tier viewing experience while inspiring a whole new generation of cricket enthusiasts in our country,” Naoki Alex Miyaji, CEO, Japan Cricket Association (JCA), said.
ITW Universe framed the deal as both a cricket and media opportunity. “Securing the exclusive rights for this historic match is a proud milestone for ITW Universe. India playing Japan on Japanese soil for the very first time is a monumental moment for global cricket. Having full control over the broadcast and commercial footprint allows us to build a premium, world-class experience for viewers while offering an unmissable, first-mover platform for brands and media networks,” Bhairav Shanth, Co-Founder, ITW Universe, said.