Aryna Sabalenka Vs Taylor Townsend, US Open 2026: Resilient Belarusian Fends Off American Challenger To Reach Quarters

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World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka overcame a shaky start to defeat American Taylor Townsend 6-4, 6-3 at Arthur Ashe Stadium, advancing to the US Open quarterfinals. Townsend troubled the top seed early by breaking her serve three times in the opening games. However, the defending champion quickly recalibrated her power game, reestablishing control to secure the straight-set victory. With this win, Sabalenka extended her Flushing Meadows winning streak to 17 matches, keeping her three-peat title bid alive as she moves on to face Linda Noskova.

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Aryna Sabalenka US Open Tennis Championships
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, gestures after she won her match against Taylor Townsend, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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US Open Tennis Championships Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, gestures after she won her match against Taylor Townsend, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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US Open Tennis Championships 2026 Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, speaks during an interview after she won her match against Taylor Townsend, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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US Open Tennis Championships: Aryna Sabalenka vs Taylor Townsend
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, greets Taylor Townsend, of the United States, left, after Sabalenka won their match during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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Aryna Sabalenka US Open Tennis Championships 2026
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, returns the ball to Taylor Townsend, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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Taylor Townsend US Open Tennis Championships
Taylor Townsend, of the United States, returns the ball to Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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US Open Tennis Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, reacts during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships against Taylor Townsend, of the United States in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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US Open Tennis Championships Taylor Townsend
Taylor Townsend, of the United States, returns the ball to Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, Taylor Townsend, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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Aryna Sabalenka US Open Tennis
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, returns the ball to Taylor Townsend, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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Taylor Townsend US Open Tennis Championships 2026
Taylor Townsend, of the United States, returns the ball to Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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US Open Tennis 2026 Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, returns the ball to Taylor Townsend, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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US Open Tennis Championships 2026 Taylor Townsend
Taylor Townsend, of the United States, returns the ball to Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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Aryna Sabalenka US Open Tennis 2026
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, serves the ball to Taylor Townsend, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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Taylor Townsend US Open Tennis
Taylor Townsend, of the United States, arrives for her match against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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Aryna Sabalenka U.S. Open tennis championships
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, arrives for her match against Taylor Townsend, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura

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