Aryna Sabalenka Vs Taylor Townsend, US Open 2026: Resilient Belarusian Fends Off American Challenger To Reach Quarters

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 7 September 2026 7:19 pm

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka overcame a shaky start to defeat American Taylor Townsend 6-4, 6-3 at Arthur Ashe Stadium, advancing to the US Open quarterfinals. Townsend troubled the top seed early by breaking her serve three times in the opening games. However, the defending champion quickly recalibrated her power game, reestablishing control to secure the straight-set victory. With this win, Sabalenka extended her Flushing Meadows winning streak to 17 matches, keeping her three-peat title bid alive as she moves on to face Linda Noskova.