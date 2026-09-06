Iva Jovic Outlasts Alex Eala in Three-Hour Epic to Set Up Coco Gauff Clash In US Open 2026

Iva Jovic defeated Alex Eala 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 in a three-hour marathon at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday night
The 18-year-old American overcame a 4-2 deficit in the deciding set to secure her place in the fourth round
Jovic will face compatriot Coco Gauff on Monday, guaranteeing an American woman a quarterfinal spot at the US Open
Iva Jovic needed more than three hours to end Alex Eala’s run at the U.S. Open on Saturday night, beating the Filipino fan favourite 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The 18-year-old American now faces Coco Gauff on Monday, with a spot in the quarterfinals at stake.
The winner of that match will guarantee at least one American woman in the final eight in New York. Jovic and Gauff are among five U.S. women left in the draw, alongside Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend and Emma Navarro.
Jovic’s Marathon Win
Jovic said the contest felt endless. She battled a momentum swing, a partisan crowd and a 4-2 deficit in the deciding set before she closed out the match.
“That felt like a marathon, and I felt like I lost my sanity five times over to win that match,” Jovic said. “But it’s really worth it for this feeling. I’m usually not one that shows that many emotions, but this one really meant a lot to me. It’s everything to have another match here at the U.S. Open.”
Jovic acknowledged the crowd was not always on her side against Eala. The crowd-backed Filipino had become one of the sport’s biggest talking points as her following grew during the tournament.
Jovic then fell to the court after finishing the match and got a hearty ovation. The American held her nerve at the end of a three-set battle between two of tennis’ emerging young stars.
Grand Slam Momentum
The result added to another deep Grand Slam run for Jovic. She reached the fourth round at Wimbledon and the French Open this season and made the quarterfinals at the Australian Open.
Her earlier exits came against elite opponents. Jessica Pegula beat her in London, Naomi Osaka stopped her in Paris and Aryna Sabalenka beat her in Melbourne.
Gauff, meanwhile, is four victories away from her second U.S. Open title, three years after winning her first. She also won the French Open last year.
Gauff’s Perspective
Gauff said there is more pressure on American players in New York.
“Obviously, there’s a lot of pressure here as an American trying to do well,” Gauff said after beating Cristina Bucsa earlier Saturday. “Everybody wants to win this tournament, but I think for Americans it’s even more special.”
The 22-year-old said life on tour feels easier now that she has more peers around her age. Jovic and Eala are among the younger players rising fast.
“It just feels good socially having people I can text if you want to hang out, go to dinner, do something and it not feel awkward,” Gauff said. “I feel much happier now, I think, at this phase on tour just having people around my age being successful. We can all share the ups and downs together.”
Monday Showdown Ahead
Gauff’s meeting with Jovic on Monday will ensure at least one American woman reaches the quarterfinals. Jovic hopes she can keep her level high under a brighter spotlight.
“I’m going to be more than happy to just bring this fight and this energy, and whatever happens, then I can leave with my head high,” Jovic said. “She’s playing some unbelievable tennis and a really great person, so it’s going to be an amazing match.”