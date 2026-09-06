Lautaro Martinez Inspires Inter Milan’s 3-2 Comeback Over Napoli; Jamal Musiala Returns For Bayern Munich

Lautaro Martínez scored twice, including a dramatic injury-time winner, to seal Inter Milan's 3-2 comeback victory over title rivals Napoli
Napoli had initially established a two-goal lead early in the second half through strikes from Matteo Politano and Rasmus Højlund at San Siro
Jamal Musiala returned to action for Bayern Munich as a second-half substitute following a pre-season neurological issue
Lautaro Martínez scored twice, including a stoppage-time winner, as Inter Milan came back from 2-0 down to beat title rival Napoli 3-2 in Serie A on Saturday. Jamal Musiala also returned for Bayern Munich in a 0-0 draw with Schalke after missing the start of the Bundesliga season.
The biggest results across Europe stretched beyond Italy and Germany. Athletic Bilbao beat Atletico Madrid 3-0 in La Liga with three second-half goals, while Erling Haaland scored again as Manchester City beat Coventry 1-0 to stay top of the Premier League.
The day also brought sharp turns elsewhere. Roma snatched a late 2-1 win over Atalanta, Aubameyang scored again for Deportivo, a Dutch top-flight game was abandoned after crowd trouble and Lens slipped to another defeat in France.
Serie A comebacks
Inter’s rally stood out.
Napoli looked in control when Matteo Politano scored in the 50th minute and Rasmus Højlund added another in the 53rd. Martínez hit back three minutes later to revive Inter at San Siro.
Inter kept pushing. Marcus Thurman levelled in the 82nd minute after hitting the post moments earlier, and Martínez then struck the winner in injury time after Manuel Akanji scrambled a loose ball to him at the far post.
The result keeps Inter’s title defence on track early in the season. Napoli, now under new coach Massimiliano Allegri, have lost two in a row after also falling to Como. Inter next travel to Real Madrid for their Champions League opener on Tuesday.
Roma also turned the game late. Éderson gave Atalanta the lead before Matías Soulé changed the match in the closing moments.
Soulé set up Mario Hermoso in the 90th minute for the equaliser. He then scored three minutes into stoppage time to seal Roma’s 2-1 win and keep them alongside Inter with three wins in three rounds.
Torino completed another notable result in Italy by beating Fiorentina 2-1 away.
Musiala Returns Bayern
Musiala was back.
The Bayern midfielder came on as a second-half substitute in Bayern’s 0-0 draw with Schalke, his first Bundesliga minutes of the season. He had missed the opener against Stuttgart after collapsing in two preseason games because of a neurological issue that causes seizures.
Bayern could not find a goal. It was the first time they had failed to score in a German league game since February 2025, with Loris Karius producing a superb performance for Schalke. Schalke also took their first point against Bayern since 2017.
Elversberg kept their remarkable run going. The small-town club from a town of just 13,000 people beat Borussia Moenchengladbach 4-3 with a stoppage-time winner after also stunning Bayer Leverkusen last week.
They did it despite coach Vincent Wagner being sent off at halftime. Maurice Krattenmacher scored the dramatic late winner to extend Elversberg’s dream start to their first Bundesliga season.
Dortmund also surged back. Borussia Dortmund beat Hoffenheim 3-2 after trailing by two goals, with Hoffenheim defender Albian Hajdari’s 86th-minute own goal handing Dortmund victory.
Leipzig dropped points in damaging fashion, losing 3-1 at Werder Bremen. New signing Niclas Füllkrug scored for Bremen, while Leverkusen’s new coach Carles Martinez got his first Bundesliga win in a 4-0 victory over Union Berlin.
Haaland Keeps City Top
Haaland delivered again.
The striker scored his third goal of the season as Manchester City beat Coventry 1-0 to remain top of the Premier League with nine points from three games. Hull, newly promoted and still unbeaten, are second on seven points after a 0-0 draw with Aston Villa.
Tottenham earned their first point of the season in a 0-0 draw at Nottingham Forest. Newcastle also stayed unbeaten under new coach Matthias Jaissle after Jacob Ramsey scored a late equaliser in a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth.
Crystal Palace fought back twice to beat Fulham 3-2 at Craven Cottage for their first points of the campaign. Brighton drew 1-1 with Leeds, while Brentford and Sunderland also finished 1-1.
Aubameyang Scores Again
Aubameyang kept rolling.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made it four goals in as many games since joining Deportivo and kept the promoted side unbeaten on their return to the top flight. The 37-year-old scored in the 88th minute to clinch a 3-2 win at Villarreal.
Athletic Bilbao made a statement of their own. They beat Atletico Madrid 3-0 with second-half goals from Nico Williams, Robert Navarro and Oihan Sancet.
It was Athletic’s second straight win under new German coach Edin Terzić. Rayo Vallecano also won 3-2, with Sergio Camello scoring twice against Racing Santander.
Dutch and French Results
Crowd trouble halted play.
The Dutch top-flight game between Utrecht and Go Ahead Eagles was abandoned in the second half after some Utrecht fans threw fireworks and other objects onto the pitch, according to voetbalzone.nl. Go Ahead Eagles were leading 3-1 when the match was called off, the outlet reported. Utrecht later issued a statement condemning the supporters responsible, saying it would review video footage and take action against those involved, according to voetbalzone.nl.
Elsewhere, PSV Eindhoven beat Ajax 3-1 in the Eredivisie. In Ligue 1, Lens suffered a second straight defeat with a 1-0 home loss to Lorient, Brest beat Le Havre 2-1 and Nice drew 1-1 with Le Mans.