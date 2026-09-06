Rumesh Pathirage Clinches Diamond League Final Title At Brussels With 89.04m Javelin Throw

Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage clinched the Diamond League Final title in Brussels with a winning throw of 89.04m at King Baudouin Stadium
Pathirage overcame an underwhelming start of 80.42m and 79.73m before taking the lead with his third attempt on his debut at the finale
The victory marks Pathirage's second major title this season following his Commonwealth Games gold medal win in Glasgow
Rumesh Pathirage won the Diamond League Final in Brussels with an 89.04m throw at King Baudouin Stadium. The Sri Lankan made his debut at the season-ending meet after dominating the circuit all year.
He started with two quiet efforts of 80.42m and 79.73m before finding his rhythm in the third round. That throw lifted him to the lead and secured the title.
Final Round Details
Poland’s Dawid Wegner finished second with a personal-best 87.47m. World champion Keshorn Walcott took third with a season-best 83.99m.
Pathirage also added 85.96m and 85.76m before a foul on his final attempt.
Season Of Dominance
This was Pathirage’s second major title of the season. He had already won Commonwealth Games gold in Glasgow, finishing ahead of India’s Neeraj Chopra.
His Diamond League run included four wins and one runner-up finish. He won in Rome, Doha, Lausanne and Zurich, with Rome producing a world-leading 92.62m. Silesia was the one meet where he finished second.
World-Leading Credentials
Pathirage is ranked world No. 1. He still holds the world lead, has gone past 92m twice this season and owns eight of the year’s top 10 marks.
Asian Games Outlook
The season is not over. The Asian Games and the World Ultimate Athletics title are still to come.
With Neeraj Chopra out of the 2026 Asian Games because of a season-ending ankle ligament tear, Pathirage is set to face Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem, Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Yashvir Singh and Indian thrower Rohit Yadav. The men’s javelin qualification and final are scheduled for Sept. 26 and 28.
Pathirage now heads into those events as the form thrower of the year.