Rumesh Pathirage Clinches Diamond League Final Title At Brussels With 89.04m Javelin Throw

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Overcoming a slow start in his season finale debut, the world No. 1 secured victory over Poland's Dawid Wegner to cap off his dominant international campaign ahead of the upcoming Asian Games

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Diamond League 2026 Final Rumesh Pathirage Sri Lanka Javelin Throw Brussels
Rumesh Pathirage clinched the Diamond League Final title in Brussels with a winning throw of 89.04m. Photo: Diamond_League/X
Summary of this article

  • Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage clinched the Diamond League Final title in Brussels with a winning throw of 89.04m at King Baudouin Stadium

  • Pathirage overcame an underwhelming start of 80.42m and 79.73m before taking the lead with his third attempt on his debut at the finale

  • The victory marks Pathirage's second major title this season following his Commonwealth Games gold medal win in Glasgow

Rumesh Pathirage won the Diamond League Final in Brussels with an 89.04m throw at King Baudouin Stadium. The Sri Lankan made his debut at the season-ending meet after dominating the circuit all year.

He started with two quiet efforts of 80.42m and 79.73m before finding his rhythm in the third round. That throw lifted him to the lead and secured the title.

Final Round Details

Poland’s Dawid Wegner finished second with a personal-best 87.47m. World champion Keshorn Walcott took third with a season-best 83.99m.

Pathirage also added 85.96m and 85.76m before a foul on his final attempt.

Also Read: Rumesh Pathirage Challenges Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Dominance After Breaching 92m Twice

Season Of Dominance

This was Pathirage’s second major title of the season. He had already won Commonwealth Games gold in Glasgow, finishing ahead of India’s Neeraj Chopra.

His Diamond League run included four wins and one runner-up finish. He won in Rome, Doha, Lausanne and Zurich, with Rome producing a world-leading 92.62m. Silesia was the one meet where he finished second.

Related Content
Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage makes an attempt during the men's javelin throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Aug 1, 2026. Pathirage wins the gold medal in this event. - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra. - Photo: X | Neeraj Chopra
Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra will compete at the Lausanne Diamond League. - narendramodi/X
Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage of Sri Lanka competes in the Men's Javelin Throw Final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026 - (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

World-Leading Credentials

Pathirage is ranked world No. 1. He still holds the world lead, has gone past 92m twice this season and owns eight of the year’s top 10 marks.

Asian Games Outlook

The season is not over. The Asian Games and the World Ultimate Athletics title are still to come.

With Neeraj Chopra out of the 2026 Asian Games because of a season-ending ankle ligament tear, Pathirage is set to face Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem, Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Yashvir Singh and Indian thrower Rohit Yadav. The men’s javelin qualification and final are scheduled for Sept. 26 and 28.

Pathirage now heads into those events as the form thrower of the year.

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