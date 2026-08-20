Neeraj Chopra & Rumesh Pathirage Set for High-Stakes Javelin Clash At Lausanne Diamond League

Neeraj Chopra and Rumesh Pathirage will face off at the Lausanne Diamond League on Friday
Chopra is currently seventh in the Diamond League standings with six points
Sri Lankan star Pathirage has already qualified for the Brussels finals
The Lausanne Diamond League meet on Friday features a high-stakes clash between 28-year-old Indian ace Neeraj Chopra and Sri Lankan star Rumesh Pathirage.
A spot in the Diamond League grand finale in Brussels on September 4-5 is at stake, PTI reported. The competition takes place three weeks after Pathirage won gold with an 89.75m throw and Chopra took silver with an 85.83m effort at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.
Form Versus Recovery
The 23-year-old Pathirage dominates the circuit. He has won eight of his nine competitions this season, including the Doha and Rome meets, registering a season-leading throw of 92.62m in Italy.
Conversely, Chopra continues his recovery from a lower back injury sustained in September last year. The setback delayed his season debut until Doha. Over the last five years, the two-time Olympic medallist has finished outside the top two in only two competitions.
"I can't say my fitness is there like before. But I'm getting there slowly," Chopra said at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.
Chopra conducts his rehabilitation and training in Biel, Switzerland. He works alongside childhood coach Jaiveer Chaudhary and physio Ishan Marwah. Athletics Federation of India selection committee chairman Adille Sumariwalla defended the athlete, stating observers should not scrutinise him too harshly for winning a silver at times.
Depleted Field Remains Tough
Reigning world champion Arshad Nadeem and newly-crowned European champion Julian Weber of Germany have pulled out of the Lausanne meet. Nadeem has struggled since winning gold in the 2024 Olympics with a record throw of 92.97m, finishing ninth in Glasgow with a 77.41m throw.
Weber recently became the second javelin thrower after Pathirage to breach the 90m mark with a 90.40m throw in Birmingham.
Despite these withdrawals, the remaining nine-man field presents a strict challenge. Competitors include reigning world champion Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago, America's World Championships bronze-medallist Curtis Thompson and veteran Tokyo Olympics silver-winner Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic.
Two-time world champion and Paris Olympics bronze winner Anderson Peters also joins the line-up, having already qualified for the finals with 22 points, alongside Pathirage who has 23 points.
Road To Brussels Budapest
Chopra sits seventh in the Diamond League standings with six points. He must reach the top six to qualify for the Brussels finale. There is also another Diamond League meet featuring men's javelin in Zurich on August 27.
The Indian holds a strong record in the event. He won the Diamond League Finals title in 2022 and finished second in 2023, 2024 and 2025.
The Lausanne meet remains critical for his broader season prospects. Chopra currently ranks ninth and must climb into the top eight to qualify for the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championships in Budapest, scheduled for September 11-13.
Automatic slots are given to reigning Olympic and world champions, while six others enter based on world rankings between September 2, 2025 and September 1, 2026. The Diamond League Final winner will also secure a spot.