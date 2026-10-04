What We Know About Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Satyagraha’ Platform Aiming To Unite Protests

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
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Gandhi launched the Satyagraha platform on October 3, inviting people to share experiences of injustice, with over 10,000 submissions received within nine hours

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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Rahul Gandhi launched the Satyagraha platform on October 3, inviting people to share experiences of injustice.

  • More than 10,000 people and groups submitted their stories within nine hours of the platform’s launch.

  • The initiative aims to connect protests, highlight public grievances and bring different struggles onto one platform.

Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched ‘Satyagraha’, a digital platform aimed at bringing together people and groups protesting against alleged injustices across the country. The platform uses an interactive map to connect people raising issues related to education, farmers, labour, social justice, women's safety, land and the environment.

Gandhi announced the initiative on October 3, a day after Mahatma Gandhi's 157th birth anniversary, urging people to share their experiences of injustice and register their struggles on the platform.

Within nine hours of its launch, more than 10,000 people and groups had submitted their stories, Gandhi said in a post on X later in the day.

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What Is Satyagraha Platform?

The platform seeks to bring together protests and movements involving different sections of society, including Gen Z, students, farmers, Adivasis, Dalits and women. Gandhi said the initiative would help connect people fighting similar battles and explore ways to support their demands.

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Rahul Gandhi and Maharashtra Congress Leader Nana Patole - | Photo: PTI
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In this image received on Sept. 19, 2026, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi addresses the 'Chhatron ki Goonj' event, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. - | Photo: AICC via PTI
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi (L) and Tamil Nadu CM Vijay (R) - | Photo: @TVKVijayHQ-Offl/YT via PTI

In a post announcing the platform, Gandhi said people often had to fight for their rights alone, making their voices easier to suppress.

Invoking Mahatma Gandhi, he said truth was the greatest weapon, but standing together in its defence was even more powerful. He urged people facing injustice to share their stories through a form that, he said, would take about two minutes to complete.

Gandhi said his team would examine the submissions, seek further details where necessary and identify cases that could be supported or amplified. He added that the initiative was not a one-day campaign but a long-term effort that would continue for years.

The submissions received within the first nine hours covered issues including education, corruption, social justice, farmers' concerns, labour, health, women's safety, land and the environment, Gandhi said.

He also said he would seek to support genuine causes through Parliament, public demonstrations and letters, wherever required, describing it as his responsibility as Leader of the Opposition.

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Congress Links Platform To Protest Rights

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the platform aimed to bring different resistance movements together. He also criticised the police action against people protesting against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on October 2, alleging that citizens, students and Congress workers had been detained while exercising their right to peaceful protest.

Ramesh said the Congress would stand with citizens and organisations raising their voices against the government.

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