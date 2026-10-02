Mahatama Gandhi’s Vision Of Women Walking Without Fear

A Aryan Dwivedi Published at: 2 October 2026 12:42 pm

Mahatma Gandhi did not imagine women as people who needed to be kept away from public life. He repeatedly argued that women should have the freedom and opportunity to participate in shaping society. However, the recent rape incident in Delhi has renewed the debate of how far we have strayed from Gandhi's vision

A Aryan Dwivedi Published at: 2 October 2026 12:42 pm

Mahatma Gandhi enjoys a laugh with his two granddaughters Ava and Manu at Birla House in New Delhi.