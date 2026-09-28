SC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Delhi-NCR Rape Cases, Draws Parallels To Nirbhaya Case

The Supreme Court on Monday took suo motu cognisance of rape cases reported in Delhi-NCR, including a gang rape in a park near Kalkaji Temple and the alleged sexual assault of a minor inside a moving sleeper bus in Delhi. Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice K Vinod Chandran sat on the bench and expressed concern over the cases. The judges were distressed by the repeated sexual assault cases in the National Capital Region and said accountability must be fixed.