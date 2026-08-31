UP Teen Gang-Raped In Moving Sleeper Bus In NCR; Two Arrested

Delhi Police arrested bus driver Kuldeep and conductor Sandeep from a Timarpur parking lot for allegedly gang-raping a 16-year-old student.
The survivor, a Class 11 student from Mainpuri district in Uttar Pradesh, boarded the empty sleeper bus after being stranded at Pari Chowk during heavy rain.
The accused allegedly assaulted the teenager as the bus covered nearly 47 kilometres between Pari Chowk and Kashmere Gate.
A 16-year-old from Uttar Pradesh was allegedly gang-raped on a moving sleeper bus that travelled nearly 47 kilometres across the National Capital Region before the suspects left her near Kashmere Gate. Delhi Police have arrested the bus driver, Kuldeep, and conductor, Sandeep, in the case.
The attack took place on the night of August 4 inside a sleeper bus in the Kashmere Gate area. Investigators said the girl is a Class 11 student from Mainpuri district in Uttar Pradesh.
Police said the probe is focused on how the men allegedly used the bus's curtained interior to hide the crime during the late-night trip. The bus has been seized and is being examined for forensic evidence as the investigation continues.
Night Of Incident
The girl had left home after a disagreement. Police said she had not told her family and was on her way to meet her cousin in Noida.
Heavy rain and darkness caused her to get off at Pari Chowk by mistake, where she was left stranded. An empty sleeper bus then came by. She signalled it to stop and asked for help. Police said the driver and conductor let her board, telling her the bus was headed for Noida Sector-63.
The assault allegedly began soon after. In her complaint, the student said the conductor began making obscene advances once the bus started moving. She alleged that the driver and conductor later raped her and threatened to kill her when she resisted. Police said the accused then abandoned her on Ring Road near the Kashmere Gate bus terminal late at night and fled.
Police Response And Arrests
The terrified student called Kashmere Gate police and described the incident, police said. Investigators later arrested both men from a bus parking lot in Timarpur.
Police said the sleeper bus used in the crime is now undergoing forensic examination. They also said the accused took it to a workshop in Surajpur for repairs after a mechanical breakdown. Further investigation is underway.
Curtains Concealed Crime
Investigators said the accused took advantage of the sleeper bus's curtained interior during the late-night ride, which kept bystanders from seeing inside the vehicle. Police said that after the repairs were finished, the driver and conductor were driving the empty bus toward Timarpur when they came across the student at Pari Chowk.
The bus then covered about 47 kilometres from Pari Chowk to Kashmere Gate. Because the sleeper bus had curtains, passersby could not see inside.