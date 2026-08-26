CJP To Resume Delhi Protest On September 5, Says 3 Demands Still Pending

The CJP plans to resume its Delhi protest on September 5.
The organisation is seeking compensation for families of deceased NEET aspirants, withdrawal of FIRs against student protesters and an apology from the RAF and Delhi Police.
The planned march will begin at India Gate and proceed towards the Delhi Police Headquarters.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Wednesday reiterated its plan to hold a protest march in Delhi on September 5, alleging that three of the four demands that led it to call off its earlier agitation remain unresolved.
In a post on X, the organisation said it had withdrawn its protest on July 25 after receiving assurances from the government that all four demands would be addressed. It claimed that compensation for the families of students, withdrawal of FIRs against student protesters and an apology from the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Delhi Police were still pending.
“Everything will be remembered,” CJP said, referring to its “Black Monday Record” archive, which it said documents the police crackdown on protesters, including the alleged use of lathis, tear gas and pellet guns and assaults by personnel without identification badges.
The organisation said the archive also contains 11 unanswered questions it has raised regarding accountability.
CJP Announces India Gate To Police HQ March
CJP said its September 5 mobilisation will begin at India Gate and proceed towards the New Delhi Police Headquarters. It said the march would be led by families of deceased NEET victims and people who were allegedly subjected to police brutality.
Students, youth organisations and young citizens are also expected to participate, according to the organisation.
CJP said it decided to resume mobilisation after reviewing what it described as commitments made by the government during talks on July 25. It alleged that authorities had delayed action, particularly on withdrawing FIRs registered against students and protesters.
The organisation said it had called off its nationwide student protest “in good faith” following discussions with Union ministers J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh.
Among the demands it had cited were compensation for families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide and withdrawal of FIRs against protesters.
CJP Warns Of Fresh Mobilisation
CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka also warned of a renewed mobilisation in response to the government's alleged failure to fulfil the commitments.
“We will not hold back. You might have the govt, the country is ours. Keep your words. Accept our demands. Or this Sept 5, be ready for Cockroaches!” Ranka said in a post on X.
The organisation has described the September 5 event as a peaceful protest and appealed to students and young people to join the march.
CJP had earlier staged a 37-day protest at Jantar Mantar over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, while activist Sonam Wangchuk separately observed a 26-day hunger strike.
On July 25, CJP announced that it was calling off its protest after talks with the government and asked protesters to return home peacefully.
The organisation has now said that if its pending demands are not addressed, it will return to the streets on September 5.