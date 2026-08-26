Fire Tender Used To Wash BJP MLA’s Car In MP? Singrauli Viral Video Sparks Row

MLA Defends His Absence

Shah maintained he was not present when the incident occurred and therefore could not account for the situation. In remarks to NDTV, he said his schedule on the day of the incident involved returning from Bhopal before attending a school cycle distribution programme, BP Mandal's birth anniversary events and a peace committee meeting. He said he merely requested his transport. "I told the driver to come quickly. I was not there, so what would I know?" Shah said.