Shah Rukh Khan Joins AR Rahman’s Asha Bhosle Tribute Music Video

AR Rahman thanked Shah Rukh Khan for joining Asha Bhosle’s tribute.
Asha Bhosle appeared in the tribute during its making process.
The legendary singer died aged 92 after multiple organ failure.
AR Rahman has thanked Shah Rukh Khan for agreeing to join his upcoming tribute music video for the late legendary singer Asha Bhosle. The collaboration brings the Bollywood superstar into a musical project that celebrates Bhosle’s extraordinary career and lasting influence on generations of listeners.
Shah Rukh Khan joins Asha Bhosle tribute
Rahman shared a note on X expressing his gratitude to Shah Rukh for becoming part of the tribute. The actor’s involvement adds another major name to a project that has brought together musicians and performers from different backgrounds.
In his post, Rahman wrote, “A heartfelt thank you to dear Shah Rukh Khan for graciously agreeing to be part of Asha Bhosle ji’s tribute music video.”
The tribute was first teased by Rahman in June, when he shared a glimpse of its making on World Music Day. The teaser featured artists, musicians and performers coming together to honour Bhosle’s musical legacy.
Asha Bhosle appears in tribute teaser
The project was originally conceived while Asha Bhosle was still alive. Rahman revealed that the team had hoped she would be able to witness the love and gratitude behind the tribute.
Bhosle herself appeared in the recording studio during the making of the project, alongside Rahman and other participating artists. Rahman has also lent his voice to the song and can be seen guiding the musical collaboration in the teaser.
The musician described the project as a celebration of musical traditions, sounds and artists coming together in honour of Bhosle. The full song is yet to be released.
Bhosle died on April 12 at the age of 92 following multiple organ failure. She was cremated with full state honours at Shivaji Park Crematorium in Mumbai. Several film personalities, including Vicky Kaushal and Aamir Khan, attended her funeral.