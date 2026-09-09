Tigmanshu Dhulia Reveals Shah Rukh Khan Was Offered Ghamasaan; Here's Why He Turned It Down

Did you know Pratik Gandhi's role in Ghamasaan was initially offered to Shah Rukh Khan?
Tigmanshu Dhulia revealed he approached Shah Rukh for Gandhi's cop role in the upcoming film.
Ghamasaan, also starring Arshad Warsi, will stream on Zee5 from September 11.
Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Ghamasaan, starring Arshad Warsi and Pratik Gandhi. The action thriller will premiere on Zee5 on September 11. Ahead of the release, Dhulia alongside Warsi and Gandhi has been promoting the film.
In a recent interview, the Paan Singh Tomar director revealed that Gandhi was not his original choice for Ghamasaan. He first offered the role to Shah Rukh Khan, who turned it down politely.
Why Shah Rukh Khan didn't do Ghamasaan
In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Dhulia recalled narrating the story of Ghamasaan to Shah Rukh after completing the script.
He offered Khan the cop’s role that Pratik Gandhi is playing in the film.
“When I wrote the script of this film, I went to Shah Rukh Khan first for the role that Pratik Gandhi is playing in the film. So he heard it and he is Shah Rukh Khan, his heart is like a football field. Also, we have known each other for a long time since Dil Se days and in the film Zero, I played the role of his father,” he said.
He added, “So he heard the script and he told me, ‘Yaar Tishu, mein is tarah ki realistic pictures nahi karta hoon yaar (I don’t do realistic films like these).’”
Arshad Warsi, who was also present in the interview, added, “I get it. I also want to see him like Tom Cruise. That’s all. That poor guy, if he does anything realistic then I will have a problem.”
About Ghamasaan
With Ghamasaan gearing up for release, anticipation is building around the intense face-off between Maharaj and Aditya, played by Warsi and Gandhi. Set against the rugged heartland, the film promises a clash between two powerful forces.
Both actors have brought layered intensity to their performances.