Take Charge Of My Heart Teaser: Chae Soo Bin, Kim Young Kwang Find Love In A Shocking Twist

Chae Soo Bin and Kim Young Kwang lead Netflix's new romantic comedy.
Artificial heart technology brings the unlikely couple together unexpectedly.
Take Charge Of My Heart premieres on October on Netflix.
Netflix's upcoming rom-com Take Charge Of My Heart has unveiled a new teaser featuring Chae Soo Bin and Kim Young Kwang in an unusual love story. Based on a web novel of the same name, the drama follows two people whose lives connect through a strange medical condition and a mysterious power.
Take Charge Of My Heart teaser introduces Chae Soo Bin and Kim Young Kwang
Kim Young Kwang plays Baek Ho Rang, a cool, collected executive director at TS Resort who is preparing for artificial heart battery replacement surgery while navigating the succession at TS Group. Chae Soo Bin stars as Na Bo Bae, a writer who developed electrical powers after being struck by lightning as a child.
Because of her powers, Bo Bae has spent years avoiding physical contact with others. That changes when she accidentally meets Ho Rang and discovers her electricity doesn't affect him. The two even share an unexpected kiss, setting their unusual relationship in motion.
Things take a more serious turn when a hospital power outage causes Ho Rang's artificial heart battery to run out during surgery. His battery begins charging whenever he is near Bo Bae, giving the pair an unexpected reason to stay together.
Take Charge Of My Heart release date
Bo Bae's professional life also plays into their arrangement. With her writing contract nearing its end, she is tasked with creating a passionate and mature romance story. Hoping to experience a real relationship, she accepts Ho Rang's unusual proposal to stay with him for three months until his next surgery.
The new teaser follows their growing connection as the pair try to understand why they need each other. What begins as a practical arrangement could soon become something far more personal.