InDepth | Haldwani Purification Row Has Given A Political Opening To The Congress

Former BJP national general secretary Dushyant Gautam says, “It won’t affect the BJP at all. Slogans were raised, so how can people raise such slogans near a temple? People were simply cleaning the place.” But, referring to the havan, he says that it had no connection with the BJP or the Dalit community. He pointed out that some of those who performed the havan were themselves Dalits. “When Gandhi raised the issue, it was purely political, and in the process, he defamed the Dalits who performed the puja. The BJP has nothing to do with it. Congress is in no position to criticise. Have they forgotten how they have treated Dalit leaders in their party, including Sitaram Kesri?” Gautam asks. Kesri, however, was not a Dalit. He belonged to the Teli community, which is classified as an OBC in Bihar.