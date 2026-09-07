Bhim Army Chief Chandra Sekhar Azad Alleges Political Patronage Behind Swatantra Bhardwaj's Impunity

A.

It is worrisome and alarming because this was an official statement, made without any concern about the consequences. In any country that runs on a Constitution and has laws, law enforcement and a police force, what does this mean? This has happened in the national capital, where embassies from around the world are located, not in some faraway village in Uttar Pradesh or Kerala. In the middle of all this, a person has claimed that he attempted to murder someone, while rape and murder threats have been issued to a minor. This is not all he has said; he has said worse and abused a child. This cannot happen without some form of protection from the government and those in power. He has taken names and made these statements on camera.

I had even suggested that Swatantra Bhardwaj’s phone should be scrutinised to establish who had been calling him. The important question is whether the police action was fair and in accordance with the law. Can we accept this? Even two days ago, the police had fact-checked the claim, saying it was a scuffle. When I spoke to the DCP, he said it was a minor injury. But when I read the Medico-Legal Case (MLC) report, it showed two injuries, each 2.5 inches long and half an inch deep. The police repeatedly tried to downplay the injuries, despite Nishu's father, Sanjay, having suffered a skull injury.

The law states that if a person has been attacked with the intent to cause injury, the relevant offence must be registered and the appropriate sections included. The police did not do so. Moreover, this is a child from the Scheduled Caste community, and under the law, the police have a duty to protect her. If there has been negligence, the higher authorities should take action.

After seeing all this, I realised that without political pressure, the family would not get justice. Nishu was at our office, and we went to the police station to ensure that she received justice. People from other parties were also there, although I do not know all of them. I am thankful to everyone who came and stood together in support. We had also demanded that another FIR be registered under POCSO and in connection with the rape threats issued to her.