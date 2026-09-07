KKR Approved Rinku Singh As Captain In IPL 2027? Franchise’s 4-Word X Post Goes Viral | Watch

Rinku failed to leave an impact with the bat and got out after scoring just one run off two balls as a No. 5 batter. Despite his forgettable outing, Meerut posted a big total of 203/7 in 20 overs, with opening batter Divyansh Joshi smashing a 40-ball 105. The target of 204 proved too much for the Lucknow Falcons as they were bowled out for 109 in 16 overs, handing the Mavericks a 94-run win.