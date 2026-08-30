England Vs Pakistan 2nd Test 2026: Joe Root Surpasses Ricky Ponting to Claim All-Time Test Record

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 30 August 2026 9:06 am

Joe Root added another remarkable chapter to his legendary career by breaking Ricky Ponting’s world record for the most runs scored in home Tests on Saturday (August 29) during the second Test against Pakistan at Lord’s. Needing just 13 runs to surpass Ponting's long-standing benchmark of 7,578, the England batting talisman scored 24 in the second innings to elevate his career tally to 7,594 runs across 89 home Tests, officially eclipsing the Australian legend, who played 92 home matches. Beyond this historic milestone, Root is currently tied with India's iconic Sachin Tendulkar for the most half-centuries in Test cricket, with both players sitting at 68 fifties. Furthermore, the 35-year-old remains on the verge of another major feat as the international summer concludes: he needs just 72 more runs in the upcoming third Test against Pakistan to become the first Englishman—and only the sixth player in cricket history—to accumulate 12,000 international runs on home soil.