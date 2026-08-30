England Vs Pakistan 2nd Test 2026: Joe Root Surpasses Ricky Ponting to Claim All-Time Test Record
Joe Root added another remarkable chapter to his legendary career by breaking Ricky Ponting’s world record for the most runs scored in home Tests on Saturday (August 29) during the second Test against Pakistan at Lord’s. Needing just 13 runs to surpass Ponting's long-standing benchmark of 7,578, the England batting talisman scored 24 in the second innings to elevate his career tally to 7,594 runs across 89 home Tests, officially eclipsing the Australian legend, who played 92 home matches. Beyond this historic milestone, Root is currently tied with India's iconic Sachin Tendulkar for the most half-centuries in Test cricket, with both players sitting at 68 fifties. Furthermore, the 35-year-old remains on the verge of another major feat as the international summer concludes: he needs just 72 more runs in the upcoming third Test against Pakistan to become the first Englishman—and only the sixth player in cricket history—to accumulate 12,000 international runs on home soil.
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.
RELATED STORIES
‘When Everything Was Going Well Then Why?’: Suryakumar Yadav Demands Answers For His T20I Snub
'What A Shame': Pakistan Fans Lash Out At Imam-ul-Haq Over Mysterious Absence And 'Fake Injury' Claims In Lord's Test
Are Asian Games 2026 Cricket Facilities Up To The Mark? India, Pakistan Raise Concerns Over Japan Setup