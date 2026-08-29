Isle of Man's Joanne Hicks, 51, Becomes Oldest Cricketer To Claim International Five-Wicket Haul

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 29 August 2026 8:23 pm

Isle of Man off-spinner Joanne Hicks became the oldest cricketer to claim an international five-wicket haul, taking 5/10 against Greece in Romania on August 27, 2026. At 51 years and 171 days, Hicks broke a 94-year-old record held by Australia's Bert Ironmonger, guiding her team to a dominant nine-wicket victory in the Women's Continental Cup

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 29 August 2026 8:23 pm

Isle of Man off-spinner Joanne Hicks became the oldest cricketer, male or female, to claim an international five-wicket haul at 51 years and 171 days. Photo: File

Summary of this article Isle of Man off-spinner Joanne Hicks became the oldest cricketer, male or female, to claim an international five-wicket haul at 51 years and 171 days

Hicks achieved the historic feat by taking 5/10 against Greece during the Women's Continental Cup match in Romania on August 27

The veteran bowler surpassed Australia's Bert Ironmonger, who had held the record since taking a five-wicket haul at age 49 in 1932 Joanne Hicks has made cricket history. The Isle of Man off-spinner became the oldest player to secure an international five-wicket haul after taking 5/10 against Greece during the Women's Continental Cup. The tournament ran from August 26 to August 30, 2026, with this specific fixture played on August 27, 2026. At 51 years and 171 days old, Hicks, born on March 9, 1975, is the first bowler, male or female, to secure an international five-fer after turning 50. Her performance secured a commanding nine-wicket victory for the Isle of Man. The team easily chased a target of 53 runs in just six overs on Thursday. Dominant Bowling Display Hicks tore through the Greek batting lineup after Isle of Man elected to field. She dismissed Lydia Katsimari, Sofia-Nefeli Georgota, Aggeliki-Ioanna Argyropoulou, Theodora Parisi-Mesimeri and Alekcandra Kourkoulou. Four of these five dismissals were either bowled or lbw. Greece collapsed to 52 all out in 15 overs. Argyropoulou top-scored with 17 runs off 36 balls for her side. Georgina Ford supported Hicks by taking 2/9. Related Content Australia Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Mitchell Starc's 10-Wicket Haul Helps AUS Level Series Why Manav Suthar Is The All-Round Answer India Needed AUS Vs BAN, 1st Test 2026: Josh Hazlewood Enters 300 Test Wicket Club At Darwin The Intern Korean Remake Trailer: Choi Min Sik, Han So Hee Bring Fresh Twist To Classic Isle of Man made short work of the chase. The team reached 56/1 in only six overs to complete the win with 84 deliveries remaining. Libby Moore remained unbeaten on 24 and Grace Cottier contributed 19 runs. Match officials named Hicks Player of the Match. Surpassing Bert Ironmonger Hicks broke a record that had stood for more than 94 years. Australia's Bert Ironmonger held the previous mark since 1932. He was 49 years old. Playing at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the left-arm spinner registered figures of 5/6 and 6/18 against South Africa. The visitors collapsed to 36 and 45, securing an innings and 72-run victory for Australia. Ironmonger held the global record until Hicks surpassed him. Meanwhile, Tomakanute Ritawa of the Cook Islands remains the oldest male bowler to take a T20 International five-fer, wikipedia.org reported. Ritawa reached this milestone aged 46 years and 299 days, as of August 2026. An Unconventional Journey This marks the third Women's T20 International five-wicket haul for Hicks, which equalled her career-best figures. She previously took 5/10 against Malta in August 2024 at 49 years and 162 days old. Six days later, she claimed 5/22 against Greece at 49 years and 168 days old, at the time making herself the oldest woman to take an international five-for. The off-spinner debuted in WT20Is in her late 40s. She has now played international cricket for over three years, developing into a highly effective bowler for the Isle of Man.

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