Cover Story | Zombie, Meow Meow, Chitta: The Dose Destroying India’s Youth

Nearly 200 km away, in Sangrur, Tarseem Lal (name changed) carries the scars of a decade lost to addiction. He was only 18 when friends offered him a cigarette laced with chitta. What began as a moment of curiosity soon became a devastating dependence. Earning just Rs 3,500 a month, he spent most of his salary on drug injections—sometimes two or three times a day. Eventually, he lost his job and his savings. Desperate for his next dose, he began stealing from his own home. He sold the family jewellery. During violent spells, the addiction turned him against the people who loved him the most, and he would beat his mother. His father, watching his son disappear before his eyes, sold part of the family land to pay for his treatment. But even after returning home, Tarseem relapsed. This time, he began trafficking drugs to fund his own addiction. Today, at 28, Tarseem is clean. But the damage remains. Doctors have warned him that his liver is badly damaged and his kidneys are close to failure if he ever touches drugs again. He survived addiction, but he cannot get back what it took from him. Ten years of his youth. Ten years of his life. Ten years he can never reclaim.