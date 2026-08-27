Ankit Balyan Shot Dead In Shamli: Who Was The Haryanvi Singer And YouTuber?

Haryanvi singer and YouTuber Ankit Balyan was shot dead outside a gym in Shamli.
Police said unidentified attackers arrived on two motorcycles and opened several rounds of fire.
Investigators are examining CCTV footage and other evidence while the motive remains under investigation.
Haryanvi singer, actor and YouTuber Ankit Balyan was shot dead by unidentified assailants outside a gym in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh. Police said that the accused opened fire on him in the City Kotwali area before fleeing on two motorcycles.
Balyan had a substantial following in the Haryanvi entertainment space, with more than 3.66 lakh subscribers on YouTube. Preliminary information indicated that around 18 rounds were fired at him.
Who Was Ankit Balyan?
Balyan was from Bantikhera village in Shamli district and later worked in Haryana, including in Rohtak and Sonipat. He was known for his work as a singer, performer, actor and digital content creator.
His YouTube channel had more than 3.66 lakh subscribers, where he appeared in music videos and other digital projects. His songs often drew on themes associated with contemporary Haryanvi entertainment, including rural identity, regional pride and bravado.
Among his popular tracks were ‘Bhari Court Mein Goli Marenge’, ‘112 NE’, ‘Goli Ke Barood’ and ‘Jaat Jatni’. Other releases included ‘Agla Janam Jaat’, ‘Savidhan’, ‘Modi Barga Rutba’, ‘Ek Khtola Jail Ke Bhitar’, ‘Wait’, ‘System’ and ‘Riflein’.
‘Bhari Court Mein Goli Marenge’ was reportedly among his most-viewed songs, crossing 54 million views on YouTube. He also collaborated with Haryanvi artists including Masoom Sharma, Raju Punjabi and Aashu Twinkle.
Balyan's Murder
Balyan had gone to a gym in Shamli and was attacked after coming out of the premises. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died following the attack, police said.
Police teams reached the spot after receiving information about the shooting and sent his body for post-mortem examination.
Shamli Superintendent of Police M P Singh said an investigation was underway.
“The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and an investigation is underway. Police teams have been formed to arrest the accused,” Singh told reporters.
Police Investigation Underway
Police are working to identify the attackers and establish the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the area, while the reported use of two motorcycles and the number of rounds fired are among the details being looked into.
The motive behind the killing has not been established.
There had been speculation that Balyan was planning to contest upcoming panchayat elections. However, there was no official confirmation from authorities or his associates that he intended to contest or that this had any connection with his killing.
Akhilesh Yadav Questions State's Law And Order
The killing has also triggered a political response. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav condemned the murder and criticised the Uttar Pradesh government's handling of law and order.
“The way popular singer Ankit Balyan was brutally murdered in Shamli by firing 18 rounds, reducing Uttar Pradesh's law and order to zero, has created fear throughout the region,” Yadav said in a post on X.
Yadav also referred to reports of Balyan's mother mourning with her son's body and called the scene “heart-wrenching”.
He said the Jat community was demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible and alleged that the killing was being viewed by the community as an attack on it.
Yadav further called for the murder to be investigated from the angle of possible political rivalry.
“Highly condemnable!” he said.
Police have not publicly established political rivalry as the motive. The investigation is continuing as authorities work to identify and arrest those responsible for Balyan's killing.