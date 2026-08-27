Neha Faqir Case: Abduction, Forced Conversion, Court Battle In Pakistan — What We Know

Smith and ten other members of Congress sent a letter to Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, expressing concerns over Faqir’s case and urging “the Government of Pakistan to take appropriate action to ensure a just resolution of this matter.” In the letter, the lawmakers urged Pakistani authorities to take the necessary steps within their judicial system to ensure Faqir’s physical safety and well-being, and that she has confidential access to independent legal counsel.