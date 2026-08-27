China Rejects US ‘State-Sponsored Hacking’ Charge, Accuses Washington Of Double Standards

China has rejected Washington's accusation of state-sponsored hacking and accused the US of spreading disinformation over cybersecurity.
The US Justice Department and FBI seized domains associated with QScan and QTRouter, which US authorities allege were used by China-linked hackers to target government agencies and critical infrastructure.
Beijing has countered by pointing to its own allegations of an NSA cyberattack against China's National Time Service Center and calling for dialogue on cybersecurity.
China has rejected a US accusation of state-sponsored hacking, accusing Washington of spreading disinformation and applying double standards on cybersecurity after US authorities seized two platforms allegedly used by Chinese hackers to target American government agencies and critical infrastructure.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry said it “firmly rejects” the US accusation and urged Washington to act responsibly on cybersecurity, while also pointing to what it described as a previously disclosed US cyberattack against China's National Time Service Center.
What Did The US Accuse China Of?
The US Justice Department and FBI said in a statement on August 26 that they seized domains associated with QScan and QTRouter, two platforms allegedly operated by QTFY, which US authorities describe as a China state-sponsored hacking group. According to US court documents, QTFY was employed by China-based Nanjing Xinjiuwei Network Technology Company and allegedly provided hacking services to customers including China's Ministry of State Security and People's Liberation Army.
The platforms allegedly helped hackers compromise internet-connected devices and conceal where their attacks originated. Among the victims of QTFY computer intrusion activity are the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, Federal Reserve, Department of Energy, Department of Justice, Department of Health and Human Services, National Institutes of Health, and the U.S. Senate.
The statement quoted Attorney General Todd Blanche as saying, “Federal law enforcement investigated and disabled the PRC’s malicious software, the latest in a series of technical operations to dismantle indiscriminate hacking activities sponsored by the People’s Republic of China.”
China Accuses US Of ‘Double Standards’
China's Foreign Ministry rejected the US characterisation and said it would not accept what it called the vilification of China in the name of cybersecurity.
The MFA also accused Washington of running a “disinformation campaign” and demanded that the US address China's earlier allegations concerning an NSA cyberattack targeting its National Time Service Center.
Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian said in his press briefing on Thursday, “We will not accept any vilification in the name of so-called cybersecurity issues.”
“The US has been widely condemned as the world’s largest “hacking empire” and “eavesdropping empire,” with a blemished record and solid evidence to prove it. China has grave concerns with the US on cybersecurity,” he said.
Lin further said, “When it comes to cyber issues, China and the U.S. are countries with big influence. The two sides should take the lead to safeguard and follow the international rules on cyberspace and jointly build a relationship in cyberspace featured by peace, stability and mutual respect,” adding that the US must take responsible and constructive approach, and properly handle the risks on cybersecurity by equal-footed dialogue and consultation with China.