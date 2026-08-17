US To Tell Partners To Pick Sides In AI Race With China: Reports

A draft US letter urges 35 partners to choose between competing AI frameworks
Washington says participation in rival Chinese initiatives could conflict with Pax Silica
The move deepens the US-China technology divide over AI, chips and critical minerals
The United States is preparing to tell partner countries they must choose between competing US and Chinese initiatives in artificial intelligence, according to a US official and an internal State Department draft.
As per Reuters, the draft letter is addressed to the 35 countries and regions that signed a US "AI Opportunity Statement" in June. It warns that participation in the US-led Pax Silica framework cannot be combined with membership of "duplicative initiatives whose expectations conflict with our own".
"To be part of everything is to be part of nothing," the draft says, urging countries to "choose deliberately" on AI.
Pax Silica
The US launched Pax Silica in December 2025 to build secure and resilient supply chains for semiconductors and critical minerals supporting the AI economy, according to the White House. The initiative covers supply chains stretching from raw materials to semiconductor production.
At its second summit in June, governments from 35 countries and regions signed the Joint Statement on AI Opportunity Partnership, according to Japan's Foreign Ministry. The statement covers cooperation on AI innovation, research, computing infrastructure, energy, critical minerals and related technologies.
Kazakhstan became the first Central Asian country to join Pax Silica on June 25. Its government said the partnership could support investment, technology transfer, AI infrastructure and high-tech manufacturing.
China’s Rival Framework
China established the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization (WAICO) in July, with representatives from 29 countries signing the agreement that created the independent intergovernmental organisation.
Beijing said the organisation aims to promote international cooperation and global governance on AI and support the "healthy, orderly development" of artificial intelligence. It is headquartered in Shanghai.
Kazakhstan is the only country so far known to have joined both the US and Chinese initiatives. Kazakhstan is among the 29 founding members of WAICO.
US-China Technology Divide
Washington wants to prevent China from gaining resources needed to compete in advanced AI, including critical minerals, semiconductor technology and AI models.
The US official who spoke to Reuters said it was difficult for a country to position itself as a trusted partner in one technology ecosystem while joining a Chinese initiative promoting a competing vision for AI.
China has opposed efforts to politicise technology. Its embassy in Washington told Reuters: "Such actions will only stifle global AI advances and serve no one's interests."
The emerging divide places countries participating in both or either framework under growing pressure to align their AI technology, supply-chain and investment policies more closely with Washington or Beijing.