'Sapta Dhara', Free Coaching, AI Training: Inside PM Modi’s Independence Day Roadmap

PM Modi announced Sapta Dhara as a seven-part development framework for India
Manufacturing, technology, defence, infrastructure and soft power feature prominently in it
He also announced free competitive-exam coaching and AI training for youth
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced “Sapta Dhara”, a seven-part development framework covering manufacturing, agriculture, technology, infrastructure, defence, the green and blue economy, and soft power, during his Independence Day speech from the Red Fort on Saturday.
He also announced free online coaching for competitive examinations, AI training for one crore youth and a nationwide sports talent hunt, while setting targets for semiconductor manufacturing, Indian companies and India’s broader Viksit Bharat 2047 agenda.
What Is ‘Sapta Dhara’
Modi described “Sapta Dhara” as seven streams of strength that would shape India’s development over the coming years.
The seven areas are manufacturing; farming and food processing; technology and innovation; infrastructure; defence; the green and blue economy; and soft power.
He said young Indians would be brought into these sectors as part of the country’s development push.
Manufacturing Tops Modi’s Seven-Point Agenda
PM Modi called on Indian companies and MSMEs to make India a trusted part of global supply chains, covering everything from product design and components to final manufacturing.
Modi said Indian industry must compete globally on cost, quality and scale. He also stressed user-friendly products, competitive pricing and better packaging.
Zero-defect and precision manufacturing, he said, should become a defining feature of products made in India.
The Prime Minister also set targets for Indian businesses. He said 50 of the world’s Fortune 500 companies should be Indian within the next decade.
He also called for an Indian bank and pharmaceutical company to rank among the world’s top five, while Indian technology firms, law firms, rating agencies, consulting companies and accounting firms should compete for global leadership.
Technology, Defence And Infrastructure
Under technology and innovation, Modi identified space, quantum technology, robotics and 6G as priority areas.
The infrastructure stream includes high-speed rail, highways, inland waterways and port-led development.
On defence, he stressed greater self-reliance in areas such as drones, hypersonic technologies and cybersecurity.
The green and blue economy would include green manufacturing, fisheries and coastal tourism.
Soft Power Push Includes Films, Gaming And Tourism
Modi cited yoga, Ayurveda, centres of faith and holistic healthcare as established areas of Indian soft power.
He also called for India to build greater global capacity in films, animation, VFX, gaming, handicrafts and digital content.
The Prime Minister referred to the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit, or WAVES, as part of this push.
He also said India had not fully tapped its tourism potential despite having more than 100 national parks and extensive natural and cultural attractions.
International sporting events and the country’s expanding concert economy were among the other opportunities highlighted.
Free Online Coaching For Competitive Exams
Modi also announced that the government would provide free online coaching to students preparing for competitive examinations.
Details on eligibility, the examinations covered and the delivery mechanism have not yet been announced.
The Centre already runs SATHEE, launched by the Education Ministry and IIT Kanpur in 2023, which provides free preparation and mentorship for examinations including JEE, NEET, CUET and SSC.
The announcement comes after protests over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and wider concerns over the conduct of competitive examinations.
One Crore Youth To Be Trained In AI
Modi said one crore young people would receive artificial intelligence training over the next year so that they are “not left behind”.
The government already operates AI-skilling programmes through schools, colleges and vocational institutions under the IndiaAI Mission.
IndiaAI FutureSkills offers courses, fellowships and Data and AI Labs, while the YUVA AI for ALL programme launched in November 2025 had also set a target of reaching one crore citizens.
Five To Eight Semiconductor Plants To Become Operational
The Prime Minister said five to eight semiconductor plants would become operational in the coming years.
The Centre has approved 12 semiconductor projects across six states, involving investments of more than Rs 1.6 lakh crore. These include fabrication units as well as semiconductor assembly, testing and packaging facilities.
Three projects have already started commercial production.
The plants referred to by Modi are largely projects already approved and moving towards production rather than a separate set of fresh approvals.
Sports Talent Hunt For Children
Modi also announced a nationwide talent hunt for children between the ages of five and 15 to identify promising athletes across different sporting disciplines.
Modi said India currently does not participate in nearly two-thirds of the more than 300 Olympic events and called for greater participation across disciplines by 2036.
Modi Pushes Digital Census Participation
The Prime Minister also urged young people to help their families participate in the Census through the self-enumeration facility.
The 2027 Census is being conducted digitally for the first time, allowing households to enter their information online before officials begin door-to-door enumeration.
The first phase, covering houselisting and housing data, began in April and will continue until September.
‘Policies Of The Past’ Must Change
Modi also called for reforms across the Centre, states and local governments, saying India “cannot be governed by the policies and regulations of the past”.
He said regulations should reflect the country’s ambitions for 2047 and described the government’s reform agenda as being pursued “not out of compulsion, but out of conviction”.