Yashvir Singh And Rohit Yadav Deliver India’s Javelin Double With Silver And Bronze

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar
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India secured a memorable double podium in the men’s javelin throw final at the Asian Games 2026, with Yashvir Singh winning silver and Rohit Yadav taking bronze. Yashvir saved his best for his sixth and final attempt, producing a personal best of 85.72m to move into second place. Rohit, meanwhile, recorded his best throw of 84.35m in the third round, which proved enough for bronze. Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Pathirage won gold with a best effort of 88.55m, surpassing his earlier 88.33m mark in the fourth round. Yashvir’s silver was particularly notable after his return from shoulder surgery, while Rohit also completed a strong comeback following an elbow injury. India’s result also extended the country’s run of having two javelin throwers on the Asian Games podium.

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india at Asian games 2026 men's javelin throw highlights
India's Rohit Yadav, right, and Yashvir Singh hold the national tricolour flags after winning bronze and silver medals respectively in the men's Javelin Throw final event during the ongoing Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Monday, Sept. 28, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Yashvir Singh silver medal javelin
Silver medalist Yashvir Singh of India poses on the podium following the men's javelin throw at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Rohit Yadav bronze medal Asian Games
Bronze medalist Rohit Yadav of India poses on the podium following the men's javelin throw at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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India javelin highlights Asian Games 2026
Gold medalist, Rumesh Pathirage of Sri Lanka, centre, silver medalist, Yashvir Singh of India, left, and bronze medalist Rohit Yadav of India pose on the podium following the men's javelin throw at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Historic double podium India athletics
Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage, center, gold, India's Yashvir Singh, left, silver, and India's Rohit Yadav, bronze, pose after the men's javelin throw final, at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Monday, Sept. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Rohit Yadav 84.35m javelin throw highlights
India's Rohit Yadav competes in the men's javelin throw final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Monday, Sept. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Indian javelin throw without Neeraj Chopra
India's Rohit Yadav competes in the men's javelin throw final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Monday, Sept. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Athletics Day 9 India highlights Asian Games 2026
India's Rohit Yadav competes in the men's javelin throw final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Monday, Sept. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Historic double podium India athletics
India's Yashvir Singh competes in the men's javelin throw final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Monday, Sept. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man

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