Yashvir Singh And Rohit Yadav Deliver India’s Javelin Double With Silver And Bronze

Sajith Kumar Published at: 29 September 2026 4:00 pm

India secured a memorable double podium in the men’s javelin throw final at the Asian Games 2026, with Yashvir Singh winning silver and Rohit Yadav taking bronze. Yashvir saved his best for his sixth and final attempt, producing a personal best of 85.72m to move into second place. Rohit, meanwhile, recorded his best throw of 84.35m in the third round, which proved enough for bronze. Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Pathirage won gold with a best effort of 88.55m, surpassing his earlier 88.33m mark in the fourth round. Yashvir’s silver was particularly notable after his return from shoulder surgery, while Rohit also completed a strong comeback following an elbow injury. India’s result also extended the country’s run of having two javelin throwers on the Asian Games podium.